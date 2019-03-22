Marine Boss Slams Border Deployment As An 'Unacceptable Risk' To Combat Readiness

The head of the Marine Corps ripped President Donald Trump’s order to deploy troops to guard the southern border, “emergency” funding transfers from the military to build his wall, and additional costs an “unacceptable risk” to Marine “combat readiness.”

The “unplanned/unbudgeted” deployment, as well as funding shifts for border security, has helped lead to the cancellation of military training in at least five countries, Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller wrote in two memos to Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Trump plans to move about $6.1 billion from Pentagon coffers toward building the wall.

Neller’s memos, dated Feb. 19 and March 18, said money and manpower was also being drained by base and housing repair costs caused by hurricanes Florence and Michael, new housing allowances and civilian pay raises.

Neller called the demands “fiscal challenges without precedent.” He said “border funding transfers” have eliminated money that would have otherwise been used to address other shortfalls.

Because of the shortfalls, Neller has canceled training exercises in Scotland, Mongolia and Indonesia, and reduced participation in joint exercises with Australia and South Korea, the four-star general wrote.

Trump has claimed the American military and a multibillion-dollar wall is needed at the southern border to stop an “invasion” of immigrants. But apprehensions of people illegally crossing the border peaked at 1.6 million 19 years ago, and have generally fallen since to 400,000 last year.

Trump has ordered the deployment of some 6,000 troops from the National Guard, the Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force at the border until September 2019.

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said Trump has “ignored the facts, ignored the experts, and ignored a big bipartisan vote against his views on border security. I hope he doesn’t try to ignore this memo. Decorated senior military leaders are raising clear warning flags and trying to prevent our military from being damaged,” he added.

Pres Trump should stop diverting needed funds from our troops & military bases. Senior military leaders say Trump's focus on border wall is harming our military's combat readiness:

https://t.co/Vy8xdn2fT4 — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) March 22, 2019

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), vice chairman of the Defense Appropriations subcommittee, said Thursday that Neller’s memos expose the danger of Trump’s unilateral decision to divert Pentagon money to build his border wall.

“When will the president wake up and put the U.S. military over his campaign promises?” he asked in a statement. “If the president won’t listen to the American people or Congress, then listen to the commandant of the Marine Corps.”