'Stop Listening To The Pillow Guy,' Trump Is No 'King,' Warns General

One of three retired generals who recently sounded the alarm that an American coup attempt could succeed next time around in 2024 warned: Stop listening to “pillow guy” Mike Lindell, and emphasized that Donald Trump is not a “king.”

Retired Brig. General Steven M. Anderson and two colleagues warned last month in a chilling Washington Post op-ed that another insurrection could topple the U.S. government, particularly with the support of stealth extremists in the military.

“We’re tremendously concerned about the threat internally, the threat domestically, within the military in particular,” Anderson said Saturday on CNN.

“We need to start taking actions now to prevent ... in 2024 that Trump will try to do the same thing he did in 2020 in which he got incredibly close,” Anderson added, apparently referring to an attempted coup he believes was orchestrated by Trump.

“We need to do what we can do now to identify those people [in the military], get them out of our ranks, and train the rest of the force on ... how our country is supposed to work, how elections work,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who described himself as a lifelong “conservative Republican,” warned that right-wing extremists in the military have “grown in power” perhaps due to “inaction on the parts of some of our key leaders.”

Anderson said that extremists in the military and other Trump supporters should “stop listening to the pillow guy and start learning about our country and how it’s actually supposed to run.”

My Pillow CEO Lindell has relentlessly peddled baseless claims of 2020 election fraud, and has insisted repeatedly that Trump will return to the White House any day now. He has said his first encounter with Trump in 2016 occurred through mysterious “divine appointments.”

Anderson said that a “big problem” for some members of the military is that they’re caught between “allegiance to the Constitution, versus allegiance to a leader” — in this case, a cult-like figure like Trump.

Some believe the president is “something like a king,” and he’s not, Anderson added.

