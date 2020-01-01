Gen. Wesley Clark Tosses Phone After It Rings During CNN Interview

A ringing phone helped retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark ring in the New Year on CNN ― though it clearly wasn’t intended.

Clark, the former supreme allied commander in Europe for NATO, was discussing Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq when his phone rang during the interview.

The 75-year-old Clark reacted to the ringing instinctually. He grabbed the offending phone and tossed it off-camera, where presumedly it wouldn’t interrupt him anymore.

He then apologized to host Jim Scuitto for the phone faux pas.

“Sorry about that,” he said.

However, Scuitto was impressed.

“That is the best reaction to a ring I’ve seen on the air. Nicely done, general,” Sciutto said with a chuckle.

Clark responded, “Thank you. They caught it, too,” before turning back to the topic at hand.

You can see the exchange here:

"Gen. Wesley Clark Flings His Cellphone Across Room After It Starts Ringing During CNN Hit" https://t.co/z5lg2mzfNJ pic.twitter.com/7DviHcxSFT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 1, 2020