Generation Xers Have The Most Gen X Response To Being Left Off The List

Maybe they should call it the Forgotten Generation.
CBS recently prepared a list of generations. It had the the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers and the Millennials. It even gave a shoutout to the Post-Millennials.
But Generation X got skipped:
Naturally, the denizens of Twitter ― including plenty of Xers ― had some thoughts... not to mention more than a few memes from the films that helped define the generation:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Intergenerational Friendships