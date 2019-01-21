Generation Xers Have The Most Gen X Response To Being Left Off The List

1 / 23 Mary Kay and Emily, 42 years apart

“We met in Casablanca, Morocco. I was a happily married, retired, independent, spirited world traveler. She a college student on a school trip. We met for breakfast the next morning and started rooming together and developed an amazing friendship based on many commonalities of spirit, interests and shared experiences.<br><br>"I attended her investiture as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in California. Now she is a first lieutenant and is engaged. We bought a future heirloom handmade lace wedding veil in Bruges and she honored me by asking me to be matron of honor at her wedding! She brings joy and sparkle to my life and I treasure our friendship for the amazing serendipitous miracle that it is.” -- Mary Kay

Mary Kay Metcalf