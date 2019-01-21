MEDIA

Generation Xers Have The Most Gen X Response To Being Left Off The List

Don't you, forget about me... don't, don't, don't, don't.

Maybe they should call it the Forgotten Generation

CBS recently prepared a list of generations. It had the the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers and the Millennials. It even gave a shoutout to the Post-Millennials.

But Generation X got skipped: 

Naturally, the denizens of Twitter ― including plenty of Xers ― had some thoughts... not to mention more than a few memes from the films that helped define the generation:

