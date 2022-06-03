Ohio House Bans Transgender Students In Sports, Requires Genital Exams In Disputes

Ohio House Republicans passed a bill late Tuesday that bans all transgender students from playing high school and college sports and requires genital exams in any disputes.

Representatives voted on House Bill 151 on the first day of Pride Month. The measure next goes to the Senate after lawmakers return from summer recess.

If the bill becomes law, it would take precedence over all current policies by high school and college sports associations.

The existing association policies, which aim to protect medical privacy and stress inclusion, take into account testosterone levels or the length of time an athlete has been transitioning, Cleveland.com reported. The new bill calls for an outright ban on transgender athletes.

Under the measure, if a player’s sex is disputed, he or she will have to present a physician’s statement about “internal and external reproductive anatomy” and testosterone levels. Students would also have to show an analysis of genetic makeup.

During a hearing on the bill, Rep. Beth Liston, a Columbus-area Democrat and physician, called the amendment “state-sanctioned bullying.”

“This is truly bizarre medically and nonsensical, but looking at it practically, this bill means that if anyone decides to question a child’s true gender, that child must undergo a sensitive exam,” Liston said.

“I struggle to understand why we keep discussing bills focusing on children’s genitals,” Liston added.

According to Equality Ohio and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, there is only one transgender athlete in the entire state who is currently participating in high school sports, per ABC affiliate News 5 TV.

“Being able to play on the girl’s team is absolutely amazing, it’s a total dream,” said Ember, a softball player and high school junior. “I feel at home and I can be myself. I don’t have to put on the mask or pretend to be someone else to enjoy the sport that I love.”

The Meidas Touch political action committee tweeted a copy of the bill Thursday, and critics of the bill were incensed:

Here’s the text. These provisions were reportedly slipped in just prior to its passage. https://t.co/iERv0n9fLv — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2022

How is that not a HIPAA violation — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) June 2, 2022

@ACLU Please tell us you’re suing to stop this.

No one will “inspect” my child’s genitalia.🤬 — ✌🏼 I’m out. (@BexWords) June 2, 2022

So if anyone accuses someone of being trans, they have to undergo external and internal genital inspection, testosterone level testing, etc. what if everyone is accused of being trans? — DEFEAT THE LIES- VOTE BLUE 2022 (@wck461) June 3, 2022

i thought the GOP said its for less government intrusion in peoples lives. — Moon Goddess Massage and Reiki (@Goddess_Moon) June 2, 2022

In PA, if a school doesn’t have a boys team for a specific sport, the boys can play on the girls team. Happened regularly when I coached girls volleyball. No one cared. — Dawn (@dedinpgh) June 2, 2022

We need some perspective on this. This is kids we are talking about- some of which are already suffering trauma bc of bullying. This is inhumane — TX Girl Ridin a Blue Wave🌊🌊🌊✝️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@rojo2k) June 2, 2022

The Olympics got rid of visual gender identification years ago. This is hideous. — ร๏ɭคг ฬคг๔єภ PATRIOT and LOVER OF DEMOCRACY (@TrumpTroll9000) June 2, 2022

The same Republican legislators who spent two years howling about how mask mandates and vaccines were invasive affronts to bodily autonomy just passed a law mandating genital checks of children based on someone's mom complaining at a track meet. https://t.co/dXpyql7nKL — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 2, 2022