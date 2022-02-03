Shopping

Smart And Time Saving Beauty Products For Hair, Skin And More

Feather-light lip stains, acne treating foundation and a way to bouncy and heatless curls
Ciera Velarde
Get a salon-worthy blow our in minutes with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Limited-Dryer-Volumizer/dp/B07H9XB7G6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hot air brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Limited-Dryer-Volumizer/dp/B07H9XB7G6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">hot air brush</a>, put an end to an oily T-zone with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-309970075583-Revlon-Oil-Absorbing-Roller/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="magic absorbent roller " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-309970075583-Revlon-Oil-Absorbing-Roller/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">magic absorbent roller </a>and get the perfect cat eye each time with this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eyeliner-Stamp-WingLiner-Waterproof-Smudgeproof/dp/B07GM317JJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" eyeliner stamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Eyeliner-Stamp-WingLiner-Waterproof-Smudgeproof/dp/B07GM317JJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f9bd2be4b0f8a1b83c79c8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> eyeliner stamp</a>.
Amazon
There’s nothing quite like finding that one beauty product that performs like it claims to, speeds up your routine or offers a solution to a problem. Lucky for us all, this list is chock full of them.

Keep reading to find a way to revive damaged and over-processed locks, reduce the appearance of acne scars with an effective retinol cream and grab a non-drying lip stain that stays in place even under your face mask.

1
Amazon
An eyeliner stamp pen to get the perfect pointed cat eye every time
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean, crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97
2
Amazon
A sulfate-free biotin shampoo that might thicken hair
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not wild about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff

Get it from Amazon for $9.85.
3
Amazon
A set of flexible curling rods to get damage free and long lasting curls
Promising review: "I love these rollers. My hair is very thin and the hot rollers and dryer that I have been using further destroyed my hair. These rollers are easy to use. I put a little water on each section, roll, and usually wait two hours. My curls are great and stay all day." —The Sutherlands

Get 42 rods from Amazon for $13.99.
4
Amazon
An easy to use hot air brush to get a salon-worthy blow out
Promising review: "First-time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautifully! Smooth, soft, no frizz, and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you, anyone out there who has similar hair!" —Anon anon

Get it from Amazon for $34.88+
5
Amazon
A drying powder to keep oily skin matte even after hours of wearing makeup
Promising review: "I have a super-oily face by the end of the day, see the attached pictures. I hate it, it looks gross. This definitely helps combat that but it's not 100% foolproof for my face. Even still, I don't like to go a day without it. It's worth keeping in my routine of blotting papers, toners, etc. PROS: instantly creates a matte look without feeling dry or clogging pores. Lightweight enough to wear on or under makeup. It doesn't cause breakouts or redness and has a mild scent. Genuinely keeps my face feeling fresher throughout the day. I like to wear it on a daily basis. CONS: The only negative is that there's not a huge, huge difference in appearance. But it feels way better, and that's a huge plus!" —Jen

Get it from Amazon for $6.50.
6
Bek O' Connell / BuzzFeed
A collagen protein treatment for over-processed hair of every kind
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

Get it from Amazon for $8.75.
7
Amazon
A lightweight liquid foundation that treats acne as you wear it
Promising review: "I love this stuff! It's one of the only foundations that my dermatologist lets me use that actually covers anything. The other non comedogenic foundations I have tried hardly cover anything. You can use a little for light coverage or use a lot for full coverage. I've applied it with a sponge, brush, and silicone sponge and it worked great with all. It even works fine if you just apply it with your fingers. I have extremely acne-prone skin and it does not make me break out. It also has salicylic acid in it which helps with breakouts." —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $4.82+
8
Amazon
A tube of retinol night cream to address a number of skin concerns
Promising review: "I cannot believe how well this is working! I've been using it consistently every night with moisturizer for one week and I'm already seeing drastic results to smooth out my cystic acne scars on my cheeks! I'm so excited that I've found something that doesn't break out my acne-prone, eczema-prone, highly sensitive skin." —Emily H

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
9
amazon.com
A reusable volcanic face roller to instantly eliminate oily skin
To clean, you can twist the roller's ring to unlock and pull out the stone. Just wash with your normal face cleanser, rinse, and air dry before putting it back in.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball, never to be seen again! This is an item that #TikTokMadeMeBuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! ... You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper

Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
10
amazon.com
A long lasting and natural looking lip stain that won't smudge underneath your mask
Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 16 shades).
11
amazon.com
A bestselling eyebrow pencil with a double-ended design
Promising review: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly, and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." —Shannon M Slape

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+.
