We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Popular items from this list
-
A volcanic stone face roller for removing oil and shine from your face
-
A Revlon hot air brush to help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes
-
A long-wear lip tint if you want a weightless formula that packs a punch when it comes to color payoff and longevity
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." — Marc
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A pack of Schick dermaplaning razors that'll take care of stray hairs
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
The TikTok-famous poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I can’t think of a time I was more satisfied with a beauty product. I’m a frequent e.l.f. buyer because their products are so cheap and they’re usually pretty decent quality but this product went above and beyond my highest expectations. I put this primer on and I literally watched my pores disappear! The only downside is it’s a little greasy but for $8 it’s completely worth it! I’ll be dumping my $35 Smashbox primer for this ASAP!" — Chandler
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A volcanic stone face roller for removing oil and shine
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
Some acne patches that suck the gunk out of your pimples
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.Promising review:
"I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." — Demetria Olsen
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" — Amazon customer
A multi-use skincare oil to target uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars
Psst!
Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreens. Promising review:
"I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" — Jessamyne Campbell
A salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"I bought it because a dermatologist on TikTok recommended it for keratosis pilaris (or strawberry skin) on the upper arms and legs. I have been using it with the matching SA lotion
and I have noticed a big different in my KP. I am only halfway through the bottle (and lotion) and I love it so far. Will definitely be buying again and again." — Janine C.
A Revlon hot air brush for a shiny, salon-worthy blowout
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
An anti-chafing balm for swiping anywhere your clothes rub
It creates a moisture-repelling layer on your skin (without ever feeling greasy!) that protects against blisters, irritation, and chafing when your running, hiking, biking, or just trying to exist in the world as a sweaty person.
Promising review:
"I am a lifelong curvy lady whose thighs have rubbed together since the beginning of time, probably, so I’m no stranger to chafing. This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine! I applied the balm at around 11:30 a.m. and as I write my review it’s almost 7:30 p.m. but my legs are going strong. Other parts of me have definitely reacted to being out and about but not my thighs — without this stuff, they would be pink and tender, but they feel soft and happy. I am absolutely impressed. Long story short, this stuff absolutely worked for me; I plan to buy a larger size when this smaller one runs out. Don’t be a doubter like I was!" — Gina
A foot peel mask if you want results so good they'll make you a little queasy
Promising review:
"I had neglected my feet for a long time and they were so cracked and rough. I was worried a peel would not work. I originally wanted to order this one, but didn't know if it was worth the cost. So I first tried a $5 one from Walmart and that was a waste of time. Nothing happened. So I finally decided to spend the money on these and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected!!! Don't go with any other brand. These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed. I haven't even finished the peeling process and I'm already writing this review. The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great." — Kristen Hummel
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
A leave-in conditioning cream to protect and hydrate curls
Promising review:
"I love it ! Leaves my hair soft and curly. Great for 4B coily hair. Moisturized and smells amazing all day. I save money and use a cheaper conditioner by splurging on this leave-in." — Vannessa Eve
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
A Maybelline concealer to mask dark circles and reduce under-eye puffiness
Promising review:
"I am a 30-year-old female. I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear make up — to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estee Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye under eye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobbi Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time I set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." — Brittney
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." — Diamante Valentine
A long-wear lip tint if you want a weightless formula
Promising review:
"Product was great. Lasted all day through eating, drinking and a dip in the ocean, which we know is sea salt. It doesn't take much and it isn't drying to your lips." — Latoya Renae
A pack of eyeliner stamps that'll simplify your winged liner routine
Promising review:
"I bought this for me since I’m not very good at cat-eye eyeliner looks and I love them. This was a hit and so easy to use! The pigment is amazing and lasted all night without smudging or fading. I had to use makeup remover oil to remove it. Now since I have two teen daughters this didn’t stay in my makeup case for long; my daughter uses it and I gave her mine and will be picking up another one for me soon. Happy I tried it and will continue to purchase it again." — Amber Barcelona
A satin-lined Hairbrella for when it rains
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
A beloved tightening cream with 20,000+ reviews
Promising review:
"Can you give more than 5 stars? If there was a way, this is one of those products that deserves it!! The scent is AMAZING, and the cream is so moisturizing. My dry skin is so healthy now!!" — Noni2010
A powerful glycolic acid peel to help improve texture, reduce fine lines, and soften skin
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017.) I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." — Meredith
An eyebrow tint if your brow hairs have lightened over the years
Promising review:
"I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hrs (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." — Robin Thomas
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously..." — Kim McMahon
A scalp massager for breaking down buildup
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
Promising review:
"I have to do my makeup most mornings with one hand while holding my baby on my hip with the other. Bought this because using an eyeshadow brush and palette became out of the question. I bought this in Stone because I didn't want any glitter or shimmer and it is PERFECT. You can layer it for more intense color or just do one light swipe for a hint of shadow. Stays all day, doesn't crease or smear, even in the blistering 100+ Texas heat. Love this stuff. Worth it all day." — Millennial Mama
A splurge-worthy and dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen for sensitive skin
Promising review:
"This is great. I have been searching for the right physical sun screen for Asian skin for a long time. This provides the perfect amount of tint and gives enough sun protection that last all day. Goes on very easy and smooth. Stains on light colored shirts a bit, but I am willing to take that as a trade off. Great stuff." — Kenji