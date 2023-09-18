Popular items from this list include:
A reparative snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone.
" — Marc
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A 3-pack of Schick dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
The skin-perfecting poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I can’t think of a time I was more satisfied with a beauty product.
I’m a frequent e.l.f. buyer because their products are so cheap and they’re usually pretty decent quality but this product went above and beyond my highest expectations
. I put this primer on and I literally watched my pores disappear!" — Chandler
A cloud-like cream blush
It's available in nine shades.
Promising review:
"I really love this product!! I don’t like makeup, but with Glossier I really like the natural, fresh look it gives! Cloud Paint is exactly as advertised
. But do really use only a very tiny dot for both cheeks, otherwise you’ll look like a clown. Once you’ve figured the right amount and how to apply it, it looks very nice and natural. I am not going back to my usual blush from the pharmacy!" — Marie-Annick
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
An oil-removing volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it
. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A 36-pack of impurity-absorbing acne patches
These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.Promising review:
"I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made.
I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." — Demetria Olsen
Eight pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!!
I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30
. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!
" — Amazon customer
A multi-use skincare oil
Promising review:
"I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple.
I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars.
I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!
" — J essamyne Campbell
A skin-smoothing salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"I bought this body wash as a last-ditch effort to make my keratosis pilaris (KP) a little less noticeable. Mine is honestly the worst I’ve seen in person. Severe ingrown hairs all over my body to go along with the 'goose pimples' that all KP sufferers have. I have only used it once so far and wow! Gentle smell, nice lather, and I could actually see that my skin looked calmer and less red
. Actually improved the appearance of my KP in one go
, which, in my 20+ years trying to manage it, is the best and quickest results I’ve gotten
. Hope this helps!!!! I don’t usually write reviews but KP has been wreaking havoc on my skin for so long with nothing working, except this so far!" — Laura
A Revlon hot air brush
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Promising review:
"OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this one TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!!
It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
An anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"I am a lifelong curvy lady whose thighs have rubbed together since the beginning of time, probably, so I’m no stranger to chafing. This morning I applied the balm to my inner thighs under a sundress and spent a day walking around in the heat and sunshine; it was hot, and I was sweating, but miraculously, my thighs felt fine!
I applied the balm at around 11:30 a.m. and as I write my review it’s almost 7:30 p.m. but my legs are going strong. Other parts of me have definitely reacted to being out and about but not my thighs — without this stuff, they would be pink and tender, but they feel soft and happy.
I am absolutely impressed. Long story short, this stuff absolutely worked for me; I plan to buy a larger size when this smaller one runs out
. Don’t be a doubter like I was!" — Gina
An anti-humidity spray hair spray
Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all.
Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!
" — victoria e.
A restorative cuticle and nail oil
Promising review:
"This product is amazing.
I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing!
I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
A 16-pack of UV stickers
Promising review:
"I am in LOVE with the concept of these. I cannot tell you how many times I asked myself the question, 'Should I put on more sunscreen?' when it's too late and I'm as red as a lobster. Big fan of the packaging and portability. A really ingenious idea. Here is to a happier, healthier, future ahead!" — CopperStad
Two fast-acting teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
An ultra-blendable and dark circle-erasing concealer
It's available in 18 shades.
Promising review:
"I am a 30-year-old female. I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear make up — to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estee Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye under eye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobbi Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time I set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great.
I use this concealer every day instead of all my high end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag.
" — Brittney
A professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever
!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." — Diamante Valentine
A long-wear lip tint
It's available in 43 shades.
Promising review:
"Product was great. Lasted all day through eating, drinking and a dip in the ocean, which we know is sea salt.
It doesn't take much and it isn't drying to your lips." — Latoya Renae
A pair of winged eyeliner stamps
They're available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I bought this for me since I’m not very good at cat-eye eyeliner looks and I love them. This was a hit and so easy to use! The pigment is amazing and lasted all night without smudging or fading. I had to use makeup remover oil to remove it. Now since I have two teen daughters this didn’t stay in my makeup case for long;
my daughter uses it and I gave her mine and will be picking up another one for me soon. Happy I tried it and will continue to purchase it again." — Amber Barcelona
A satin-lined Hairbrella
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
A beloved tightening cream
Promising review:
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
A powerful glycolic acid peel
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017.) I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office.
" — Meredith
A leave-in reparative hair treatment
I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier. Olaplex
was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do). I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it
. One last thing: It is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 5 mL tube I bought has lasted five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair.
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great.
Just get it, seriously..." — Kim McMahon
A scalp massaging shampoo brush
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A crème-to-powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
It's available in 46 shades.
Promising review:
"I have to do my makeup most mornings with one hand while holding my baby on my hip with the other. Bought this because using an eyeshadow brush and palette became out of the question. I bought this in Stone because I didn't want any glitter or shimmer and it is PERFECT. You can layer it for more intense color or just do one light swipe for a hint of shadow. Stays all day, doesn't crease or smear, even in the blistering 100+ Texas heat.
Love this stuff. Worth it all day.
" — Millennial Mama
A breathable skin tint
It's available in 11 shades.
Promising review:
"This is amazing on mature skin and I’m genuinely surprised the brand don’t make more of that fact in their marketing. The tint is so lightweight that it doesn’t sit in pores or emphasize fine lines
, so if you have any texture to your skin it’s an absolute godsend. It also has more coverage than the videos might suggest, and I think that’s perhaps because they have for the most part used such young models — essentially their skin is so flawless that you can’t see any difference in the before and after, which fools you into thinking the product must be completely sheer — it isn’t. I love the natural slightly glowy finish which doesn’t have the aging affect of many of the current illuminating products; it’s just brilliant.
BTW, I’m 53, but reckon this takes 5–10 years off." — RM
A dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen
Promising review:
"This is great. I have been searching for the right physical sun screen for Asian skin for a long time. This provides the perfect amount of tint and gives enough sun protection that last all day.
Goes on very easy and smooth. Stains on light colored shirts a bit, but I am willing to take that as a trade off. Great stuff." — Kenji
Two foot peel masks
Promising review:
"I had neglected my feet for a long time and they were so cracked and rough. I was worried a peel would not work. I originally wanted to order this one, but didn't know if it was worth the cost. So I first tried a $5 one from Walmart and that was a waste of time. Nothing happened. So I finally decided to spend the money on these and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected
!!! Don't go with any other brand. These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin.
I am amazed. I haven't even finished the peeling process and I'm already writing this review. The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great." — Kristen Hummel