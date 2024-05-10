27 Genius Bedroom Products That'll Make You Want To Re-Do Your Whole Bedroom

A fabric defuzzer to remove lint, pilling, loose strands, and fuzz that's magically accumulated on your upholstered headboard/bed frame, blankets, bedding, mattress, and pillows. It has a handy lint catcher as well as three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want.





Promising review: "OMG!! This fabric shaver is the best thing since sliced bread! I was skeptical at first, but then today, I shaved all of those pesky pills on one of the twin mattresses in our guest bedroom that had pills all over it. It worked so well and was so easy I started taking sheets off of all our beds and starting 'shaving' the 'pills and pulls.' If you have fuzz balls on things that look so horrible you want to throw them away, don't! Get this little fabric shaver and 'shave' away...lol." — The battery-operate style requires 2 AA batteries , which are not included."OMG!! This fabric shaver is the best thing since sliced bread! I was skeptical at first, but then today, I shaved all of those pesky pills on one of the twin mattresses in our guest bedroom that had pills all over it. It worked so well and was so easy I started taking sheets off of all our beds and starting 'shaving' the 'pills and pulls.' If you have fuzz balls on things that look so horrible you want to throw them away, don't! Get this little fabric shaver and 'shave' away...lol." — MK