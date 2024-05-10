ShoppinghomeHome Decorbedroom

27 Genius Bedroom Products That'll Make You Want To Re-Do Your Whole Bedroom

Peel-and-stick wallpaper on fan blades is a hack I am furious I did not think of myself.
An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum
$23.95+ at Amazon
An expandable honeycomb drawer organizer
Promising review: "OK, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but...it's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette
$5.50 at Amazon
A pack of shelf dividers for organizing your clothes into neat and distinct piles
Promising review: "These work great! They work so well that I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep, and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts." —Pathfndr
$16.89 at Amazon
A pack of floral wall decals
Reviewers recommend mapping out where you want the stickers before placing them, as the adhesive is quite sticky.

Promising review: "These were so easy to apply and were even more beautiful than I had thought. The color is rich, and it makes my bedroom feel peaceful. I'm going to order another set to add some life to the adjoining bathroom." —Melissa A. Zimmerman
$16.80 at Amazon
A set of blackout curtains
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod, Command hooks, or brackets that connect to existing blinds.

Promising review: "I don't know why I didn't buy these years ago. I live in a dorm with old curtains that barely helped block the parking lot light at night, let alone the blazing morning sun out of my east-facing room. I got these curtains and can now get my room pitch dark at night and darker than I had ever had it before, even with the harshest light. The curtain itself lights up a little with the most direct sunlight, but it is still easy to sleep through and doesn't ever wake me up. One of the best decisions ever, and I have no complaints." —MallardTop
$15.93+ at Amazon
A touch-up paint pen
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business.

Promising reviews: "Works great, no mess! This was easy to use to touch up our son's bedroom corner walls." —Elizabeth

"Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed usable without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
$16.99 at Amazon
A dual zone comforter to keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed
Promising review: "This comforter is what we've always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more, but they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all-in-one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
$134.99+ at Amazon
Or a velvety soft and oh-so snuggly fluffy comforter
Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this comforter! It is beautiful in color, as well as super soft and cozy! The price made it super affordable for anyone wanting a great piece of inexpensive bedding. I am so happy with this that I purchased a second one for my daughter, and I am considering a third one. Just love it!!" —Dedewi
$39.90+ at Amazon
Plus a double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and the other size sets include two.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I'd grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It's incredibly soft and isn't the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things, so I'm here to tell you — if you're on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
$51.99+ at Amazon
A slicker brush for your fave sherpa blanket or rug
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet on them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. So, after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, but it also pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Sputnikki
$17.99 at Amazon
A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!)
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
$14.29 at Amazon
A wood polish and conditioner
Promising review: "What is this sorcery?! I've been slowly replacing my hand-me-down furniture with mid-century beauties. The pieces I can afford are in good but not perfect shape. There are scratches, dents, scuffs etc. This stuff is MAGIC. It doesn't help the physical dents, obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don't even register the damage. I bought this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article about must-have household care products, and this really is essential. After I used it on my bedroom suite, I tried it on my door frames, and WOW. My house is old, built in the '60s, and the tired, worn-down wood has come back to life! This is a long-term relationship, and I will always have some on hand." —Lisa McCool
$9.64 at Amazon
Or a pack of furniture touch-up sticks if your bedroom surfaces have lots of little scratches
Includes six repair markets, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener packaged in a blister card.

Promising review: "I. LOVE. THESE. MARKERS!! I bought this because I was using a brown Sharpie on my coffee table, which was getting chips from normal wear and tear. The Sharpie would always rub off over time, and of course, it was not exactly a color match. I bought these on a whim, and WOW— they are amazing! Even the black worked SO much better on my black bedroom furniture than a normal black Sharpie. These are buildable, so you can start with a semi-transparent, lighter mark, and you can build it up darker as you continue to go over it. (NOTE: I have not even tried the crayons yet because the markers are SO good!)" —SR
$9.99 at Amazon
A Baseboard Buddy because it makes cleaning easy when the dust and cobwebs are up high
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.

Promising review: "This was so easy to put together. I sprayed it with my favorite counter spray and did all the baseboards and door and window frames on my first floor in under 15 minutes!! That's three bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/dining room, living room, hallway, and mud room in under 15 minutes. It used to take me almost half a day and very sore knees and back. I even dusted the tops of some picture frames. Very easy to rinse off when I was done. I highly recommend this for anyone who wants to cut time on cleaning and for people who can't/don't want to bend over, kneel down/get on a step stool or ladder." —Suziehomemaker
$24.99 at Amazon
A set of NoNo brackets for folks who want to upgrade their window situation
Promising review: "Almost every apartment I have looked at has those stupid vertical plastic blinds. I live on the first floor, and they are on the sliding glass outside my bedroom. I don't like the idea of sleeping with anyone who goes by able to see inside (blinds always leave slits). These went on easy. I added a curtain rod and a curtain, and it not only looks great but makes me feel more private." —Chris Farra
$15.95 at Amazon
A blind cleaner brush if you don't have the time or energy to clean each blind individually
Promising review: "This isn't going to make you like cleaning your blinds, but it does make the process suck a lot less. I was shocked and frankly a little horrified at how much dust this little contraption pulled off the (horizontal) blinds in my bedroom. The package comes with 5 of the cloth covers, which I thought was a bit excessive, but then I went through 3 of them on 3 sets of blinds! They cleaned up in the washing machine well, so I expect them to last a while, too (I line-dried them). I would buy this handy device again, especially for the price." —KB
$6.99 at Amazon
A privacy window film
Promising review: "I messed this up and it STILL ended up looking amazing. The installation was super easy, and it is a great renter-friendly option. I live next to an Airbnb and needed privacy for the window (which, of course, happened to be my bedroom) that faced it. Honestly, I was in love with it the moment I got it up! The way this filters light is beautiful, casting soft rainbows on the floor. It also came with a lot more than I actually needed, so I kept some stored away in the event that I might need to reapply but I actually never did. 10000/10 will buy again for other windows." —Alexa
$7.19+ at Amazon
Dawson Confections / Etsy
An adorable fake cake switch plate so you can replace the aesthetic-ruining outlet cover
Dawson Confections is a woman-owned small business based in LA.

Promising review: "Such a beautiful piece. Seller was very kind and communicative. I absolutely adore my double toggle light switch plate handcrafted for me." —Brandy
$18+ at Etsy
A peel-and-stick wallpaper to zhuzh up a plain white wall
Promising review: "I use an embarrassing amount of peel-and-stick in my house. This has been one of the best. Sticks well and is not as hard to line up as other products I've used. Big impact in our smaller bedroom." —Jenna G.
$7.99+ at Amazon
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review: "We have a small couch in our bedroom, and our littlest will sleep there sometimes and has had a few accidents on the couch, so now it has a urine smell. I honestly went over the couch about four times, and each time, the water came back up brown! After the fourth time, though, the urine smell is finally just about gone, with the exception of one small spot (instead of the entire couch cushion)! I quickly went to clean our ivory cushion dining room chairs, and I didn't realize how dirty they even were until cleaning them. More brown water! This is a great buy if you have kids and pets." —Brittany
$120.39 at Amazon
A Bissell carpet and floor sweeper for quick and quiet cleaning sessions
Promising review: "As a temporary measure, we ordered this little sweeper. It was remarkable! Cleaned up all the dog hair on the plank flooring as well as the hair on the bedroom carpets." —S. Creager-Conley
$30.99 at Amazon
A set of bed bands if your sheets slip and slide
Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that, by its nature, needs to be removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner for function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K
$13.99+ at Amazon
An elegant-looking bed skirt
Not that you need a bed skirt to store things under your bed! This will just help conceal any cluttered messes down there!

Promising review: "I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind, I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess I am hiding now that I went up to a king." —Dennis E. Marquardt
$9.99+ at Amazon
Paints For You By Sarah / Etsy
A vinyl record shelf
Paints For You By Sarah is a small business based in Chicago.

Promising review: "In love with my vinyl shelf. It's going to look great hanging above my player and vinyl collection. I will be ordering a couple more soon. You won't regret buying. Thank you!" —Tori Pierce
$20 at Etsy
A set of two cooling pillows
Promising review: "These had great reviews, but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. I usually require about three pillows for just myself, not including my husband. I like to sleep propped up a bit so my sinuses don't get stopped up at night. My old pillows would require three to nine adjustments a night for me to be comfortable again. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff, so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
$29.99+ at Amazon
www.amazon.com
A pack of light-dimming stickers
Promising review: "This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly, I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim, I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, but this product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" —Amazon Customer
$1.49+ at Amazon
A fabric defuzzer to remove lint, pilling, loose strands, and fuzz that's magically accumulated on your upholstered headboard/bed frame, blankets, bedding, mattress, and pillows. It has a handy lint catcher as well as three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want.
The battery-operate style requires 2 AA batteries, which are not included.

Promising review: "OMG!! This fabric shaver is the best thing since sliced bread! I was skeptical at first, but then today, I shaved all of those pesky pills on one of the twin mattresses in our guest bedroom that had pills all over it. It worked so well and was so easy I started taking sheets off of all our beds and starting 'shaving' the 'pills and pulls.' If you have fuzz balls on things that look so horrible you want to throw them away, don't! Get this little fabric shaver and 'shave' away...lol." —MK
$11.97+ at Amazon
