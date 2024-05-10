27 Genius Bedroom Products That'll Make You Want To Re-Do Your Whole Bedroom

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords
2
An expandable honeycomb drawer organizer
3
A pack of shelf dividers for organizing your clothes into neat and distinct piles
4
A pack of floral wall decals
5
A set of blackout curtains
6
A touch-up paint pen
7
A dual zone comforter to keep the peace in the literal and figurative marital bed
8
Or a velvety soft and oh-so snuggly fluffy comforter
9
Plus a double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
10
A slicker brush for your fave sherpa blanket or rug
11
A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!)
12
A wood polish and conditioner
13
Or a pack of furniture touch-up sticks if your bedroom surfaces have lots of little scratches
14
A Baseboard Buddy because it makes cleaning easy when the dust and cobwebs are up high
15
A set of NoNo brackets for folks who want to upgrade their window situation
16
A blind cleaner brush if you don't have the time or energy to clean each blind individually
17
A privacy window film
18
An adorable fake cake switch plate so you can replace the aesthetic-ruining outlet cover
19
A peel-and-stick wallpaper to zhuzh up a plain white wall
20
A Bissell Little Green machine
21
A Bissell carpet and floor sweeper for quick and quiet cleaning sessions
22
A set of bed bands if your sheets slip and slide
23
An elegant-looking bed skirt
24
A vinyl record shelf
25
A set of two cooling pillows
26
A pack of light-dimming stickers
27
A fabric defuzzer to remove lint, pilling, loose strands, and fuzz that's magically accumulated on your upholstered headboard/bed frame, blankets, bedding, mattress, and pillows. It has a handy lint catcher as well as three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want.
