Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket
Available in eight colors and five sizes.Promising review
: "My daughter found this on TikTok — she knew I was looking for something like this so I gave it a go. It actually works. The material is a bit weird and it takes some getting used to — just because it is NOT a blanket, but it works. The current temp here in Texas has been and will be 100+ with humidity probably forever ... this will definitely help keep you cool at night.
I assume alien technology at this point but eh, I'll take it." — Tehru
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Available in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." — Christina
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire Stick case
Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case
in action. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." — S. Mizrahi
A compact USB-charged portable waist clip fan
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan
in action. Promising review:
"I like everything, it’s amazing. It’s charged with a USB cord, which is the best — you don’t waste batteries — and the power is wonderful. I’ve got quite a few fans that never work like this but I’m so happy I found this from someone on TikTok. I truly recommend this little fan, it’s almost like a little air conditioner." — kristendayna hopkins hopkins
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick
in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health. Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer
. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Available in six styles.
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A cult-favorite secret popcorn salt
Our family recently unearthed this because To All The Boys I've Loved Before
author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn.
I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm. Available in two other flavors.Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
An AirPod cleaning pen
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" — JMilwaukee
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." — Richard Enriquez
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Available in three colors.Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Available in three sizes and in five finishes.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A six-outlet wall charger
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A truly multi-talented set of cooling towels
Available in 12 color combos.
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A set of Wad-Free pads
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A waterproof shower phone holder
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A set of satin pillowcases
Available in 28 colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull-looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A six-in-one adjustable measuring spoon
Check out a TikTok of the adjustable measuring spoon
in action. Promising review:
"I really like that I can use just one tool to measure whatever I need by adjusting the spoon size. I cook and bake frequently and this has been so convenient to use. I no longer have to worry about finding a specific spoon size and this takes up less room, which is key since I have limited storage space
." — Amber O
An easy-to-use corer
Check out a TikTok of the corer
in action. Available in 17 colors.Promising review:
"This thing is great. Very sturdy. Works amazingly well. I bought this because I had 1 1/2 bushels of apples I needed to core to make apple butter. Did the job in no time at all with this gadget. Much less waste than cutting around the core and in 99+% of the apples it removed the entire core and seeds without me having to do touch-ups with a paring knife
. I highly recommend this tool and will be buying more of them to give as gifts for friends who enjoy the culinary arts." — James Miller
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery
Promising review
: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me.
Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" — Sierra
A bottle of Kaboom Foam-Tastic bathroom cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the Kaboom Foam-Tastic cleaner
in action. Promising review
: "I'm not one to normally write reviews, however, this amazed me. I moved into this house after we got married a year ago and I had tried everything from natural products to bleach to Magic Erasers and then a combination and nothing. I was astonished at the results this product produced.
Plus, it smells delicious. At least to me, but I like the smell of cleaning products. Considering Kabooming the whole house, love this stuff!!"
— Amazon customer
A variety pack of ridiculously versatile silicone stretch lids
Promising review:
"I am freaking ecstatic about these lids, I am going to buy some more. First, of all, I will never ever purchase plastic wrap again.
Secondly, I will never get mad again looking for a lid (I mean I have all the containers just no lids, I think it might be the place socks go to). Finally, they fit plastic and glass, are easy to wash, appear to be leakproof so far, and each one has what I would call pull tabs so what you are putting it on won't spill all over you
(I'm only guessing). TikTok made me buy it." — Amazon customer
"The Clean Ball"
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether*Another* promising review:
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again.
The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" — dj3biggs
A set of bedsheet fasteners
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" — Gabby
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dish cloths
Available in 14 color variations.
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and had to order them as I love products that reduce my carbon footprint! I am very impressed and recommend 100%!" — Emilia
A multi-use pill splitter
Check out a TikTok of the pill crusher and grinder
in action. Promising review:
"I can't swallow pills (effects of GERD) so pill crushing has been a mess and a pain. This little gadget is quick, easy and keeps the process tidy. Made of sturdy plastic, it's lightweight and compact and does the job beautifully! Highly recommend!" — Stephanie
A light switch blocker
Check out a TikTok of the light switch blocker
in action. SoCal3D
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in 3D-printed home goods. Promising review:
"I love it when the TikTok algorithm makes me buy something useful! These are perfect. My husband is obsessed with Hue lights so all of our switches are in the on position with tape on them. These are easy to install and way better than tape!
Shipped in a couple of days. I was prepared for at least 3 weeks. Will buy again! Thanks!!" — Sara Martin
A heatless curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair! Available in three colors. Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once
. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning 😊." — Theresa B.
A dishwasher magnet
Available in five styles.
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
A nonscratch dish wand
Check out a TikTok of the Scotch-Brite Dishwand
to see it in action. Promising review:
"Found this 'must do' hack. I fill the handle of this little gadget with Dawn and a little vinegar, keep it in the shower — then a couple of times a week just scrub the shower walls while I'm in there waiting on the dang hair conditioner to do its work — killin' two birds, I'm tellin' ya!" — my4sons
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a drill
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
A handy dandy condiment fork
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork
in action. Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye! Available in four styles.Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez
A natural peanut butter stirrer
Check out a TikTok of the natural peanut butter stirrer
in action. Promising review:
"This thing is amazing!! I’ve been stirring my Kirkland natural peanut butter with a knife before this and it just wasn’t working. The top was super oily and by the time I got to the bottom of the jar the peanut butter was super hard. I have been eyeballing this stirrer for a while and now I wish I had bought it sooner! It is easy to use and perfectly stirs the oil throughout the jar.
I’m halfway through my jar of peanut butter after using this and it is the perfect consistency. If you eat a lot of natural peanut butter just buy this!" — Amazon customer
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I saw this product on a 'TikTok amazing finds.' And given that my purse always seems to tip over in the back seat, emptying all the contents all over the floor, I thought I would give it a try. It comes with two, so I put one on each side of the seats, and it works so well.
I love this product. It’s strong and well made not cheap. I’m glad I bought it and I would recommend it for sure." — PC
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips
to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A magnetic Ponyback hat
Ponyback is a woman-owned small business that specializes in versatile magnetic-snap baseball caps designed for all hair types. Available in youth size M/L and women's sizes XS–XXLG and in eight other colors
.Promising review:
"I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it.
And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." — Naysa H
An easy-to-clean clip-on dog treat pouch with a magnetic closing buckle
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic treat pouch
in action. Available in 10 colors.Promising review:
"I love this thing! I am a dog trainer; I train sled dogs and this is perfect. There's just nothing bad I could say about it. It cleans well, you can fit your hand in it easy, the pieces come in and out of it easy, the sturdiness is perfect, and you can snap it on your coat pocket if you don't have a belt. You can also snap it on the leash.
I am so grateful I chose this one. You will not regret it if you buy it. 😁" — susan Hafner
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo