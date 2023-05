43 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

And finally, some Shark Tank-approved Stank Stix

BTW — Lauri did invest in this small, woman-owned biz! You can simply replace the insert ( $10.99 for a two-pack) every couple of months!"We purchased these for our son's soccer cleats that smelled like cat pee and a dead buffalo that has been eaten, puked up and eaten again and thenThe ninja ShoeStix's worked GREAT!!! WILL BE BUYING MORE for our daughters dance shoes!!!" — Matthew Parker "These ShoeStix have been amazing. I didn't think anything could help with the awful cat urine like smell emanating from my son's soccer cleats, but these inserts have done the trick. Now if you put your nose in the shoe, yes, it will still still smell pretty bad. But they no longer make the entire house smell like cleats and I can now leave the shoes in the house or in the car and not feel the urge to puke. We also use them for my daughter's volleyball shoes and kneepads.Just put the ShoeStix inside the kneepads and put them inside a closed plastic bag and let the Stix do their magic. Definitely worth the money." — K Terry