43 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

A flip top bottle attachment
"No more wasting product. I love these so much I had to get the six-pack so I can use them around the house for everything. I love that once the bottle is done, you just clean this lid and put it on something else. I love that the bottles don’t fall while the product is slowly dripping inside the bottle, and if you use the stoppers, it doesn’t leak.
The only thing is I wish it came with a lot more stoppers other than that. This is a must-have in your house." — Em
A hair-removing glove
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart
loves this:
"I recently bought this after seeing it in many a BuzzFeed post (thanks, shopping colleagues!) and it is so worth it. My cats shed like it is their freaking job and I just can't keep up with it. One of them loves their regular brush but I have to empty it every two seconds and the other is terrified at just the sight of it. With this, I can just pretend I'm going in for a normal ol' petting session and they enjoy it!" Promising review:
"This glove is perfect for our one kitty who hates to be brushed. Our family recently added kitty number three, a big beautiful long-haired Maine Coon who despises being brushed or bathed. It was such a struggle as fine cat hair started taking over our life. Honestly, I did not think this grooming glove would work, but let me just say it is wonderful. Our kitty Nicki just loves the feeling it gives him, and we love the astounding amount of kitty hair that is now in the glove and not on every surface in our home.
Thank you wonderful seller. We LOVE this glove." — Colleen5991
A shirt-folding board
"My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is.
Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." — Jesus Antonio Vedia
A reusable adhesive pill tracker
"Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." — Niki
A tub of The Pink Stuff
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door.
We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
Korean exfoliating mitts
It works in just four easy steps you can simply incorporate into your shower routine: 1) Steam or soak for several minutes to soften skin and loosen stubborn buildup. 2) Dampen and wring out the mitt, then remove skin from direct water. 3) Use steady circular motions to exfoliate one section of your body at a time. Slowly increase pressure until desired level of exfoliation is achieved. 4) Finish with a post-exfoliation moisturizer to nourish and protect the new layer of skin.

Promising review:
to nourish and protect the new layer of skin.Promising review:
"Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth!
After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" — Danielle Gill
A door draft stopper
"I bought this because bugs were starting to get into the house and in order to fix what was wrong with the door we would have had to take the door off the hinges. We really wanted an easy fix since we will be putting in a new door come spring. My husband put this on, and it has worked great. Not only are the bugs staying out, but the extra noise and cold coming in are no longer a problem.
I would definitely recommend this." — Rose E. Archambault
An ingenious peanut butter knife
I love this knife. You couldn't design a better knife for peanut butter if you tried
. I bought a less expensive one, but returned it because the design was poor. There's no substitution for this quality product. Spend a couple dollars more, and get the best." — Beck
"You can use it for many things. It is strong
, and can get things out of deep blenders, like a Vitamix
. You could even use it to spread icing on a cake!
Best of all, it is perfect for stirring those large nut butter containers you get from the warehouse stores." — Amazon customer
A first-of-its-kind, plant-based BYO Blush Oil
Youthforia
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Plus, all of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it ok for your skin to sleep with it on!

Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A set of Wad-Free pads
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.

Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A pack of sink extenders
"Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break.
Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." — TeaBea21
AirPods-compatible hooks
"The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these… They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price too." — TutorMaven
A pet urine stain–removing spray
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.

Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
A painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen
It has over 9,550 5-star ratings!

Promising review:
"I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not.
Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more in the future." — Roy Joseph
A portable, digital luggage scale
"Works as described! It was practically right on, and I will not travel without it when I have the possibility of checking a bag in. I just slip this into my carry-on or tote. No more wondering and guessing how much my bag weighs!
It’s small and feels pretty sturdy. I like how it’s a strap with a hook versus the others that just have a hook. I also like that you can change the unit measurement no matter where you’re traveling to.
Bonus: It even tells you the temperature." — CarinnMay
A reviewer-beloved pet hair remover with over 104,000 5-star ratings
"If I could give this product six stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
Or a small-but-powerful pet hair scraper
Promising review:
"My family drove from Wisconsin to Washington with our yellow Lab. I didn't think my van would ever be the same again. I bought this tool and was super skeptical, but I was desperate. THIS TOOL LEFT ME SPEECHLESS!!!! After finishing (it did take a bit of time; the tool is small), my floors and seats of my van look BRAND-NEW!!! I would pay triple the amount I paid for this tool. I've never seen anything like it! We own a pretty heavy duty shop vacuum, and it didn't even scratch the surface. We also tried every type of pet/lint roller we could find, and nothing came close.This tool will blow your mind!
After cleaning out our van, I immediately messaged all friends and family with pets (yes, it really is that good!). Don't waste any more time or money on other products. This simple tool will do a better job than you could ever imagine! A MUST-own for any pet owner!" — Amazon customer
A standing weeder
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.

Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review:
"Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect.
Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" — Aubsmommmy
A super soft, adjustable Trtl neck pillow
Promising review:
"As a flight attendant for a major airline I have heard from passengers how much they like this pillow. So I ordered it...I LOVE IT. I lost my U-shaped memory foam pillow recently so I thought I would give this a try. It's smaller than a U-shape pillow and easy to pack up.
Lots of fun colors to match your outfits. But most of all it works.
"It's cheap enough to give it a try...so just do it." — Franny

Ciera Velarde, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also loves this! She says:
"I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
"
And an airplane footrest
Promising review:
"I’m a flight attendant and I travel A LOT! This is a game changer! Folds up super small in the cute bag they provide and really makes a difference when on those long flights.
The people in front of me had no idea I was using it. Thanks for the great product!!!" — sarah rubin
A spinning makeup brush cleaner
It comes with the brush spinner, charging station, eight rubber collars that securely connect the makeup brush to the spinner, a glass bowl, and a splash guard ring.

Promising review:
"I use my makeup brushes daily, and they get filthy. I've used other cleaners and this product wins hands down. The wand and the cleaner itself takes all the hard work and does it for you
, not to mention the brushes dry in seconds. This is the cleanest my brushes have ever been. Highly recommend." — Valerie
A cute duck spout cover
Promising review:
"Best $9 ever spent for safety. Absolutely perfect. I have the Munchkin ducky bath mat
for my daughter, and now that she's 2 she flops around in the tub like a fish! I'm literally just waiting every time I bathe her for her to smash her head on the faucet. This thing fit absolutely perfect. I'm not really sure why people said it is easy to take off — I can barely get it off or put it on for that matter. Had to push and slide with all my might to get it fully onto the faucet, which is a good thing because now I know she can't just rip it off!! The water runs normal; it doesn't spray everywhere.
I was worried about it blocking the opening, and it's absolutely perfect to lift up the shower thing. I think this is definitely worth it; it's one of the cheapest on the market. I have a normal faucet that comes in like 90% of tubs, LOL...so if you have a fancy one that might be wide, this doesn't work." — Kayla Nuttall
A "flossing toothbrush"
Heads up that this shouldn't be a replacement for actual flossing!Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord loves this toothbrush:
loves this toothbrush:
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
Some Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!!
Works great and no toxic fumes!!" — Amazon customer
An unbelievably fast and easy-to-use Yonanas soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild.But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — Amazon customer
A Drop Stop car seat gap filler
Promising reviews:
"These things are amazing!! My Explorer has an abyss under the seat. If anything drops, it’s gone forever! These stay in place way better than expected
. I won’t go without them ever!" — Kaci A.
"I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. Little did I realize it would become one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole.
It was easy enough to fit into my car, and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat. There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars." — Tessa Forbes
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review:
I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me
. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler
! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon customer
A brilliantly discreet three-outlet power strip
Promising review:
"Did y’all know they made these?!? Okay, I was moving some furniture around in the guest room and my beautiful bride just wasn’t happy with how far the dresser stood out from the wall because of the TV plug. She said there has to be some way to fix that in this day and time. Know what? She was right! I did some searching on the old Internet and found these. I put it on the outlet behind the dresser and shoved it into place. Just so y’all know, the wall plug is indeed flatter’n a bug in a windscreen
, and it’s designed to cover the whole plug when you use it. Works great!" — James P.
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Surprisingly, this is a wonderful, sturdy kitchen tool. I bought it to use with onions but it works wonderfully with just about any veggie and fruit. My family loves chili, soups and stews this time of year. This cut the job of preparing to less than a third
. It works on just about any veggie but beware the size. If you are cutting a really hard veggie, use smaller pieces for the machine. I would buy it again. It has actually taken the place of my much more expensive food processor. I wish I could return the much more expensive food processor, this does everything I wanted a food processor for
." — E. M. Brooks
A Baseboard Buddy
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A cute tissue box cover
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these:
loves these:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be responsible. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover
we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting.
Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a design element that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
Promising reviews:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
"I fly a lot, and bought this due to disliking corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight, and/or gets tangled up. I just recently flew four times last week and used them for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings.
" — Marky
A double-sided hairbrush-cleaning brush
Promising review:
"This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable.
Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." — emmaline
A brilliant sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust, I have found that this is a lifesaver!
It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W
Genius "No Splash" nail clippers
Promising review:
"Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well.
It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." — Jasmine
A super comfy, zero-gravity canopy swing
: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!!
And it only took my hubby and I only 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!
" — Marash
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.

Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!

Promising review:
"You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well.
I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" — SaraPo
A set of three drill brush attachments
Need a drill? Here's one
!Promising review:
"I bought the yellow and use it regularly for cleaning shower tile, removing hard-water stains from glass (with Lime-A-Way) and even for my oven top. For the price you can't beat it. They are good quality and the different sizes are convenient for different jobs.
Gonna get a red set next for the tougher jobs!" — Emir D Hayric
A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer
BuzzFeed shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this:
loves this:
"That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." — Emily
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
See it in action on TikTok here.
.
it has over 6,650 5-star ratings!

Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
And finally, some Shark Tank-approved Stank Stix
BTW — Lauri did
invest in this small, woman-owned biz! You can simply replace the insert ($10.99
for a two-pack) every couple of months!Promising reviews:
"We purchased these for our son's soccer cleats that smelled like cat pee and a dead buffalo that has been eaten, puked up and eaten again and then that animal died and a buzzard ate it and then pooped it out...THEY WERE HORRIBLE!!!
The ninja ShoeStix's worked GREAT!!! WILL BE BUYING MORE for our daughters dance shoes!!!" — Matthew Parker
"These ShoeStix have been amazing. I didn't think anything could help with the awful cat urine like smell emanating from my son's soccer cleats, but these inserts have done the trick. Now if you put your nose in the shoe, yes, it will still still smell pretty bad. But they no longer make the entire house smell like cleats and I can now leave the shoes in the house or in the car and not feel the urge to puke. We also use them for my daughter's volleyball shoes and kneepads. If you've ever experienced the stench that exists once a volleyball player removes the kneepads, then you know the pain I experience multiple times a week.
Just put the ShoeStix inside the kneepads and put them inside a closed plastic bag and let the Stix do their magic. Definitely worth the money." — K Terry