Missing food storage lids, chopped produce that drips juice all over the counter and a junk drawer full of loose batteries: Your cluttered kitchen may give you a lot of grief these days, especially if you’re spending more time at home than anywhere else right now.
The endless monotony of quarantine cooking and cleanup has left many of us desperate for ways to make daily household chores just a little bit more manageable.
Some turn to healthy prepared meal delivery services to make mealtime easier. Maybe you use subscription services to put all of your household goods on auto-ship so you can set it and forget it. Still others are just looking for a few clever home hacks to make life easier.
We all have to store half-used produce, find space for too many pots and pans and declutter countertops filled with stuff. The Type A bakers among us may try to figure out annoying kitchen problems, such as how to roll out perfectly even dough every time, where to find baking conversions and getting mixing bowls that won’t make a mess when it comes time to pour.
Rather than suffer through these problems, there are affordable ways to make your kitchen work harder and smarter for you.
To help, we’ve pulled together a list of 20 damn-near brilliant kitchen products to help with the annoyances we all deal with in the kitchen. Best of all, most of these products are under $50.
Take a look below.