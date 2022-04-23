29 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Popular items from this list include:
-
A drywall repair kit that’ll save your walls from the “save” your goalie made the one time you let your kids play sports in the house.
-
A wood finish stain marker to fill in scratches from the ice skates, cleats, and roller blades your kids never seem to take off.
-
A sight word Bingo game that’ll help make those frustrating early reader lessons a lot more fun.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A magnetic visual timer
Promising review:
"This is the perfect size and NO BATTERIES REQUIRED. It does the job well. I bought it for my son. Now that the classes are virtual I needed to be able to measure the time between the classes so my son knows how long he has in the classes / break-time. In addition, it can be used for other things, such as in the kitchen. Being able to move this around with you as you need it really makes life a whole lot easier.
" — Rvargas
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in seven colors).
A drywall repair kit
Promising review:
"This spackle is so handy! Much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle, then finding a putty knife to use and sand paper. Everything you need is right there. I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc. in less than 15 minutes.
Would definitely recommend this." — Michelle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $6.
A wood finish stain marker
Promising review:
We moved into a new home and as much as I try to baby our brand-new hardwood floors, I have noticed small nicks and scratches caused by our active toddlers. I use this pen and they look good as new!
I highly recommend these pens. The trick is to apply the liquid to the mark you want to cover, and then immediately use your finger or a paper towel to go back over the same spot to remove any excess stain. If you do not do this, you will have a visible line where you applied the stain which basically highlights the imperfection." — MPA
Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in five stain colors).
A sight word Bingo game
Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun!
I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" — Jennie
Get it from Amazon for $8.89.
A pack of corner guards
Promising review:
"These work great to protect people's knees from the corner of my glass coffee table. Yes you can see them, but they are pretty unobtrusive and don't interfere too much with the sleek look I wanted." — jamendan
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
A squirting spoon with a squeezable silicone pouch
This comes with a hard plastic lid so you can seal it up and save it for snack time.Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!! I now have kids in sports/activities and I am always on the go. I put my baby's food in one of these and take it to go in my diaper bag.
It comes with a spoon cover that is hard plastic that covers the hole where the food comes out. The body of the spoon is a soft silicone that you gently squeeze to get the pureed food out. The spoon itself is a hard plastic but we had no issues. It is easy to clean and comes apart in two pieces. Seriously, this is the best gadget ever! This is coming from a mother of four who has probably owned and purchased every gadget out there to make life easier!!" — castgirlGet it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
A rubber ducky bath spout cover
Promising review:
"This was super easy to install
and I love how it looks in our bathtub along with our daughter’s other duckies! We’ve only had this spout cover a week or so, but so far we're very satisfied." — Audrey N.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
A pack of wart bandages formulated with a salicylic acid
Promising review:
"These bandages have decreased the wart by half. It's still there but we just purchased our second pack in hopes to finish the job. It was really big to start with. We first used the freeze stuff and it did nothing. Hopefully with the second pack it will be gone. My daughter really likes that the wart/medicine is camouflaged as a regular Band-Aid so she can wear shorts and that it's painless
. Edit: After three packs of these the warts are GONE!" — Robin H
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $9.99.
A pack of toy straps
Promising review:
"This is a simple concept, but something that you would not normally think you need.
After losing a few toys off the side of the stroller, I felt there had to be a way to keep toys and bottles from falling over the edge. I found these and took a shot at ordering them. The straps come with snaps at differing lengths to accommodate anything from Sophie the Giraffe
all the way to our large Tommee Tippee bottles
. I have not lost a toy since getting these nor has a bottle fallen on the ground.
The strap dries out easily when she may have some excess 'droolage.' I think I might start giving these as a shower gift." — Kay
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.40 (available in 12 colors).
A spiffy three-stage silicone cup
Promising review:
"This cup is fantastic for my toddler. I love that the straw is built in.
It’s super easy to clean. The material is great, easy to hold, and my toddler is able to grip onto it well. We have had a couple drops and the liquid did not spill. I also love the neutral colors. I will be buying more products!" — Jordana
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"I can not say enough good things about this product. Let me tell you, this little purple bottle is a lifesaver.
I have a couple pairs of shoes that I haven’t been able to wear because they cause blisters. But with one swipe of this, no more blisters. I can now wear my cute shoes again!" — Jennifer Gomez
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
A pack of vomit bags with a twist and seal structure
Promising review:
"I ordered these again at a stop light after I handed my child the last of my initial stash. They are a lifesaver to have in the car.
They have saved many a car seat and hours of cleaning. And they've saved us from that dreaded smell. Oh, that smell. Get them, stash them everywhere, and save yourself from that smell!" — Emily Sullivan
Get a pack of 45 from Amazon for $17.99.
And a car trash can
Promising review:
"This is the most useful little item I have EVER placed in my car for litter management. It's easy to use, easy to empty, AND it doubles as a spare cup holder when needed. I've ordered more for our other cars. The kids have really improved their management of basic tidiness in the car with this in our family vehicle.
My husband has managed to keep the passenger seat easy for me to join him in his car, and now our teens will enjoy an uncluttered life in the 'teen mobile
.'" — DW
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
An alcohol-free hand sanitizer
Promising review:
"This is a very gentle hand sanitizer that works very well and does not dry your hands up. Highly recommend!" — #1 Shopper
Get six from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in mandarin and fragrance-free).
A four-pack of finger pinch guards
Promising review:
"Initially I couldn’t believe I paid money for these. However I’ve been using them for a few days now and they actually work really well for me. We have a bunch of doors in our 100 year old house and I pop these on and off as needed depending on where my 8-month-old has crawled to.
They sit easily on doorknobs when not in use. They also work in the door jam if that’s more your concern (it was mine!)" — B G
Get them from Amazon for $9.95.
A diaper wipe warmer
Promising review:
"I have one in the nursery and in the living room! This is the best warmer for your money. It keeps my baby's bottom happy. He used to, and still will scream, at cold wipes. He hates cold wipes, so this is a mini miracle for us!
It keeps the wipes wet and lukewarm! We keep them plugged always. The baby is two months old and they have been plugged in since, not a single problem! I recommend this." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
A magnetic dry erase board
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old is learning to write, which is how my husband came up with the idea of purchasing a white board (for the ease of writing and basic learning). The white board came with a dry erase pen and four hook and loop stickers. It's light weight, very handy, and easy to carry. Oftentimes, my daughter keeps the board in her lap while writing or drawing.
The dry erase pen accompanied with the board has a tiny duster/eraser on top. I'm glad we bought this product." — AAR.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two sizes).
A dry shampoo
Promising review:
"I’ve tried too many dry shampoos to count and this is the only one that has worked in my hair. All of the others made my hair feel stringy (sprays) or chalky (powders). I only need to use a few small shakes on my hand which I then tousle into my hair/scalp. It feels super light, blends in easily after brushing, and I can go days without shampooing now. I can even wear my long hair down on day four without it looking like a greasy, flat mop like it used to. With a toddler at home and baby on the way it’s been an absolute lifesaver!
" — Elise C.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
A bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"Amazing! I am in complete shock at how well this worked. My son got stung by a wasp as you can see in my photo. After we did the suction he stop complaining about it hurting!" — Angela z
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
An attachable dirty diaper sack dispenser
You can grab a refill pack
when you run out! Promising review:
"Holy moly! Having the knob on the side that allows you to retract the bag into the container makes this tiny contraption SO amazing. I've never seen that for other ones on the market. I use these for dirty diapers and my toddler used to LOVE pulling them out way far! It used to be a paaaaaaain stuffing the bags back inside. This eliminates those annoying moments!
Woohoo!" — Kyle Perez
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A "taco truck" for keeping their tacos upright while they eat
Promising review:
"This was larger than expected. It washes well in the dishwasher. My grandkids love to have their food served this way." — Terrie, Charleston-SC
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A travel cooler
Promising review:
"This is the perfect lunch bag to take on a picnic or road trip. It is big and roomy and can hold items for the whole family. I can pack all of my kids snack in one bag.
The design is sleek and looks nice." — TAmazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
A food tray sure to satisfy parents of picky eaters
Promising review:
"Unbelievable!!! I'm sooo extremely thrilled with these plates. My granddaughter is four and she's been a very, very picky eater since she was two. We've tried every trick in the book to get her to eat her veggies (something other than chicken nuggets, spaghetti, mac and cheese). This plate changed that — now she asks for second helpings of broccoli!!
I was so thrilled I ordered all varieties of these plates." — Lisa Sernick
Get it from Amazon for $19.16 (available in six styles).
Or a construction zone plate
Promising review:
"My toddler is really into construction vehicles and when I served his breakfast in here he was so excited and couldn't wait to eat by himself. Great quality too! I'm very happy with my purchase. My 30-month-old toddler likes to eat now!" — Ks
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
A diaper cream applicator
Promising review:
"I strongly suggest you get this if you don't want greasy fingers; that is the main idea. The bottom piece has a suction so you can place it anywhere at an upright position.
It is easy to pick up diaper creams from a circular angle. This was a good investment overall." — HappyWife=HappyLife
Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two colors).
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" — Kelsey Marciano
Get it from Amazon for $7.
A pack of four self-closing outlets
Promising review:
"We have been behind the curve on babyproofing and bought a big pack of the plastic two-prong outlet covers. My kiddo is determined to stick anything and everything he can into outlets and wants so badly to peel the individual outlet covers off.
I bought a four-pack of these covers and they are AMAZING! They're easy to install (just don't forget the little plastic spacer between the actual bare outlet and the back of the cover) and SO MUCH BETTER than the cheap plastic covers. For the outlets that were the kiddo's 'favorites' to try to bust into, these are SO GOOD. The amount of force needed to slide the plate over to use is more than a toddler can muster, but not hard for an adult.
It's very easy to plug things in, and take them out, but the baby doesn't even mess with these outlets anymore because the thrill of death is beyond his tiny finger strength. Installing a few of these in high kid-traffic areas has been WELL worth it! Thanks for a great product." — Katie Ackerman
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
An adjustable baby carriage
Promising review:
"I am very happy with the purchase of this stroller. It's very easy to assemble. This comes with a bassinet for a baby and a chair for a toddler, and a rain/mosquito cover.
" — Maria
Get it from Amazon for $499 (available in three colors).
And finally, a teaching alarm clock
This clock is basically like giving the gift of sleep
to parents with young children.Promising review:
"We've had this clock for four years and it's still going strong. You can adjust the amount of time the green light stays on. You MUST wait until the green light comes on to enter the room or it won't work! If your child comes out before it's on, take them back to bed and walk out. We get them used to it (now with child #3, 9 months old) by telling them before closing the door at night 'Wait for your green alien to wake up!'
It's a good last minute reminder. The only thing I'd change is that the dimmest light setting is still a bit bright for my light sleepers, so I have to lay a burp rag or something over the back to make it dimmer. I'm considering buying a second so the older kids can have theirs back!" — LaurenGet it from Amazon for $32.99.