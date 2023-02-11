43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Popular items from this list
A heatless curling rod headband
The set includes a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. You can use this on all hair types, but reviewers say it works best when used with damp hair!Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah
A nonstick microwave pasta cooker
It also doubles as a strainer, and you can use the holes in the lid to portion out long pastas.Promising reviews:
"This little thing is great. I wish I'd bought it sooner. It's a very simple container with draining and measuring holes (for long pasta) in the lid. The container itself isn't anything special. Honestly, the part that makes it REALLY worth buying is the little instruction card. It accurately shows you how long to cook many different kinds of pasta, how much water to add, etc. It takes out all the guesswork, which saves SO much time. Every kind of pasta I've tried so far has come out perfectly al dente by strictly following the instructions." —T. B. H.
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
The headphones connect via Bluetooth and have 33 feet of wireless range (meaning your phone doesn't have to be right next to you). The controls are on the forehead, which makes it comfortable for back and side sleepers, and they are made to block out ambient noise. Promising review
: "This is amazing!! I wish I would have bought sooner. My husband has a terrible snoring problem and refuses to go get help for it. I was spending more time awake and resenting him each night than I was actually sleeping. I decided to try this along with a fan app on my phone, and I have had the best sleep in years!! Holds the charge great. It is very comfortable to wear while sleeping, and it doesn’t fall off. I would recommend this to anyone in the same situation." — RG
The Car Seat Key
Promising review:
"After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out and omg!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it but once I did I went to the nail shop expeditiously!! Lol If you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" — Tora318
A hose attachment you use with your vacuum
Promising review:
"Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent about cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even clean the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how bad the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture. We removed about 3/4 of a kitchen garbage bag size of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" — Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
An under-cabinet lid opener
Promising review:
"Once in a while you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation. Following the advice of another reviewer, we mounted it ‘backward’ so the point of the V is towards the front of the cupboard rather than the back. This allows us to pull the jar towards us, rather than pushing it away. It also means we can’t see the metal teeth from our sofa. Now I want to open every jar in the house. :-)" — Eric K.
An auto-shutoff outlet
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.Promising review:
"I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." — JDubya
A weekly, bleach-free shower spray
Note: Depending on how dirty your shower is, some reviewers say it takes a couple of applications to get it completely clean.
I finally bought this after putting into approximately 7,375 posts, and honestly, I'm mad at myself for not adding it to my cart sooner. I am not the biggest fan of cleaning the bathroom, especially the shower. It's just so cumbersome to get to everything and really feel like you've gotten a good clean. But this spray made it SO easy. I just spritzed my whole shower and let it sit — 24 hours later, I came back and rinsed it. I could tell there was a noticeable difference. I'm super happy with this and will always clean my shower this way from now on. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and after reading dozens of comments and reviews I purchased it. WOW! One use and our 1984 bathtub is looking at least as good as a 1997 bathtub! Can’t wait to do round two and bring it into this century. Very easy to use. I have tried everything including but not limited to steel wool and bleach… spray this let it set and wiped it out with a magic eraser and could not believe my eyes." — Amazon customer
A twist-bottom flower vase designed to be mess-free
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase
in action. Amaranth Vase Company
is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers. Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" — tiff4short
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising reviews:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A magnetic ironing pad
Promising review:
"If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" — JD
A moisture meter you place in the soil of your plants
Promising review:
"This item is great. I can check how wet my plants are down where the roots are. So no more over watering! It is very accurate. This works great!!" — Terri Carlson
A 3D-contoured sleeping mask with contoured spaces for your eyes
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs, to block out all the noise around you!Promising review:
"I'm a light sleeper and use an eye mask and ear plugs every night. They help me sleep better because I don't have dark curtains at home and my street is quite noisy. The last eye mask I bought was a cheap one I found at a dollar store. I'd have to keep buying new ones from time to time because they would tear apart pretty often. MZOO is a game changer. It's high quality and does the job much better! Firstly, I didn't really feel like I was wearing a mask because of the design. It's super comfortable and blocks all light. The earplugs block sound, so I can finally get restful sleep. Totally worth it!" — Nisheeta Jagtiani
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers
Promising review
: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." — JMom
A door draft stopper
Promising review:
"The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." — Wuzaaap
A clear toy blocker
Promising review
: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners so much time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
A pair of horizontal glasses
These glasses are great for everyone, but especially for people who are bedridden.Promising review:
"I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." — Michael Boyd
Wad-Free, which helps your sheets dry faster and be less wrinkled
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." — StrangerThings
A volcanic stone face roller that'll remove all the oil and shine on your face
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything, but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
A Souper Cubes freezer tray
Souper Cubes
is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups. Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." — Kate
A set of bed bands to keep the corners of your fitted sheet in place
Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
A microwave s'mores maker
And it's so easy to use! All you have to do is fill the water reservoir, put your s'mores ingredients on the tray (up to two of them), and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time — leaving you with one delicious treat. Promising review
: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30-40 seconds with literally no cleanup. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.
A rose gold electric lighter
Promising review:
"BUY IT NOW. I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVEEEEEEEE this item. Firstly, it's rechargeable, so no more purchasing of matchboxes, or of liquid to put in the click starters, which is way better for being green! I also love that it has an on/off switch. so I never have to worry about something bumping it and it turning on, or me grabbing it funny and turning it on while I pick it up. I've never had to charge yet, and its been working for regularly lighting bath and body three-wick candles since my purchase earlier this month. I no longer have to deal with multiple matches to light one candle, or the matchstick breaking and needing to hold it close to the flame. The product offers plenty of distance for lighting wicks, I purchased the rose gold version, and the color is very pretty, and the item is pretty compact. It's just slightly larger than a pilot multi-ink pen." — Chelsea
A SockDock to save you from having missing socks
SockDock is a small business founded by Kevin Bunn in March 2017 after he got so frustrated losing socks while doing laundry. Promising review:
"For the last six years, I have lost literally dozens of socks. No one would fess up to having them stuffed in their drawers or crammed underneath their beds. So, it must be the sock gnomes or if you are familiar with Family Guy. I have been using the SockDock for about a month, I've washed about three or four loads and guess what, not one sock lost. It does take some commitment to load soiled socks on the tree, but it's worth the effort. They come out of the wash, and you just hang them up and pull fresh ones off. I highly recommend if you can commit yourself to the process." — S. Peterson
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser
Promising reviews:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A set of seat gap fillers
Promising review:
"These things are amazing!! My Explorer has an abyss under the seat. If anything drops, it’s gone forever! These stay in place way better than expected. I won’t go without them ever!" — Kaci A.
A Bluapple produce extender
OK, I know that's not how it works, but doesn't it feel like that's how it works sometimes??? This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.Promising review:
"I’m very happy with this product for a few reasons:
1) They work as advertised — I placed one in my produce shelves in the fridge and my berries have lasted three times as long. A container of blueberries used to go bad within a few days, but my latest purchase lasted 2 weeks.
2) Super easy to use — you just pop the container into the 'apple' and put the top on and you’re ready to go. Took less than a minute for both.
Overall, this product has saved me money and kept produce fresh for so much longer. I wish I had purchased them sooner." — Sammyb07
A toilet night-light designed with a sensor
It is an LED light and has 16 colors that can either be solid or rotate between all of them. Promising review:
"This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night-light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." — Wandergurrlee
A pack of Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"As a new mom, I didn't even know something like this existed. It's super helpful for car rides and when shopping with baby. I just bought it for my son at 13 months, and after two or three uses, he picked it up right away. Now snacks are easily eaten anywhere and with little-to-no mess! Wish I would have bought this sooner, but now I know for the next one." — Geraldine Brophy
A clip-on strainer brilliantly made to fit in any size pot or pan
I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!Promising review:
"Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" — ShylohsRedShadow
A pair of beaded fan pull extenders
Promising review:
"This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek... now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor. (When you notice them — most of the time, who even things about a ceiling fan pull chain?) As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" — LHD
A pack of FryAway waste cooking oil solidifier powder
Promising review:
"Quite impressive. After making some fries, we added a packet to the hot oil and stirred a few times. Maybe 10 minutes later, we checked the pan, and the oil had solidified. Using a wood spoon, we easily removed the solid and put it in the trash. I will always make sure to keep a pack of FryAway in our pantry. Highly recommended." — Ryan O.
A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner
Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" — Davina
A hard-boiled egg timer
Promising review:
"Is this 100% necessary? No...however, it does make one thing a little easier for me in the morning. Instead of watching the pot and waiting for the water to boil to start the timer you can just put the NobelEgg in the pot with your eggs, start the heat and just wait for your eggs to be done. Can't wait to give some as gifts!" — BaileyBoo
A portable door lock
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe. Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." — Anna
A set of magnetic locks for anyone who needs to baby proof their home
The set comes with 12 locks that have strong 3M double-sided tape on the back and two keys.Promising review:
"We have a toddler and have moved several times since she started getting into things. Every time I'm stuck installing child locks that require hardware or squeezing fingers into tight spots to operate. These are a huge improvement on every front. Install in moments, adhere wonderfully, and the magnet key is a game changer. Not to mention, the ability to disable the lock when you know you're going to be in and out of the cabinet for a bit. Can't recommend enough."
— Jared
A bacon sponge for a green solution to getting rid of excess grease
This woman-owned small business is based in Denver, Colorado. Promising review:
"This is great. I don’t like using loads of paper towels in draining meat, but I didn’t know what else to use. The bacon sponge is absorbent and easy to clean. It performs as advertised and makes me feel better about eliminating another source of waste." — PamelaRenee
The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." — Hailey Peters
A set of bag sealers
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed'. Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." — Can7
Wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers confirm are *great* AirPod dupes
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different sized silicon tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly. Promising review:
"I was finally sick of dealing with wires while listening to music at work, so I decided that my goal was to finally purchase wireless earbuds. These had wonderful reviews, so I decided to take the leap. I could not be happier with the earbuds. They are comfortable and stay in place. The connection is perfect, and I just wish I would have bought them sooner." — Dianna V.
A condiment fork you can attach to the jar
Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
An overflow drain cover
Promising review:
"I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath-taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner… I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." — HeartStar14