43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

A set of magnetic locks for anyone who needs to baby proof their home

The set comes with 12 locks that have strong 3M double-sided tape on the back and two keys."We have a toddler and have moved several times since she started getting into things. Every time I'm stuck installing child locks that require hardware or squeezing fingers into tight spots to operate. These are a huge improvement on every front. Install in moments, adhere wonderfully, and the magnet key is a game changer. Not to mention, the ability to disable the lock when you know you're going to be in and out of the cabinet for a bit. Can't recommend enough.