I Truly Think These 41 Products Are Genius, So Please Come And Take A Look At 'Em

A truly awesome end table with charging outlets

It can be used as an end table, side table, or a nightstand!



This is basically the nightstand of my dreams. For context, I've held off for a long time on furniture with charging capabilities. I figured plain-old side tables would be more than satisfactory since I already had outlets in the wall and I didn't really need anything fancy, right? One week into owning this outlet-equipped table, and I can say that I was emphatically wrong. TBH I'd probably be more embarrassed about my huge about-face if I didn't love this thing so damn much. No more hanging off my bed like a bat to keep my phone plugged into an outlet across the room, and STILL having the charger unplug from the outlet because it's been pulled too taut. No more having to choose which device I can use from my bed while charging, because the outlet would only accommodate one at a time. And, no more dealing with the eyesore of overlapping cables criss-crossing on my nightstand. This wonder nightstand contains grooves on its sides so the top of the table can close fully without pinching the cables, hiding the sight of messy cords (and tucking away any private items you want to keep close by but not in sight).



There's tons of room on the top and bottom shelves to keep all your bedside items close, a delight for me since I like my bedside tables to hold a LOT so I have everything I need to chill before bed and in case I need ANYTHING in the middle of the night, lol. The fabric organizer is also an unexpectedly nice touch (no more misplacing my remote). Basically, I'm obsessed with this thing and I don't even want to think about a time when I didn't have it. I also think this is an amazing deal given that end tables half this size with no outlets often cost way more than this does. I'm already thinking about getting another one.