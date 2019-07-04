Woman Charged With Killing 91-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor In Hit-And-Run

A 68-year-old woman was has been charged with the hit-and-run death of an elderly Holocaust survivor in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Joyce Bernann McKinney struck 91-year-old Gennady Bolotsky early in the morning of June 17 and didn’t stop to render aid, leaving Bolotsky lying flat on his back in the street.

The man was hospitalized and later died as a result of his injuries.

McKinney faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter, among other felony counts that could send her to jail for a maximum of 11 years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The victim’s granddaughter, Adriana Bolotsky, told reporters last month that the family is angered and devastated by the death.

“We wish you had a human soul to stop and call, and not leave him lying on the ground,” she said about the then-unidentified driver.

Gennady Bolotsky, originally from Ukraine, fled Nazi occupation during World War II and came to the U.S. “to be free,” Adriana Bolotsky told KTLA 5. She described her grandfather, a widower, as a “silly” and “vivacious” man who “made everyone laugh.” A home video of Gennady Bolotsky’s 91st birthday party last year shows him dancing energetically, while friends and family cheer him on.

“He was supposed to live to 100 or more,” the victim’s son, Michael Bolotsky told ABC-affiliate KABC last month. “At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life.”

KCAL 9 / Screenshot A screenshot from surveillance footage shows Gennady Bolotsky at a crosswalk at Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in Los Angeles, moments before he was struck by a pickup truck.

Security footage from the day of the hit-and-run shows Gennady Bolotsky taking his dog for an early morning walk. As he passes through a marked crosswalk, a white pickup with a camper shell barrels into him, throwing him to the ground. The truck can be seen pausing briefly before driving right over the victim’s body.

Investigators found McKinney after receiving a tip that a similar vehicle was parked near the Burbank Airport. She was arrested June 21 on unrelated outstanding warrants for battery and public nuisance. Police say the woman appeared to be living in the truck with three dogs at the time of her arrest.

McKinney remains in police custody on the previous warrants with a total bail amount of $137,500.

Adriana Bolotsky said the void left by her grandfather’s death will never be filled.

“No one deserves this, especially not my grandpa who came and survived literally everything,” the granddaughter said.