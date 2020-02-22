Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now

What’s up: Netflix’s “Gentefied” is a social commentary comedy about a Mexican-American family and their friends living in contemporary East Los Angeles. The family wants to continue operating its decades-spanning restaurant, but rising rents and other forms of gentrification put the business at risk.

How it starts: The camera focuses on one of the main characters in slow-motion, as he rides his bike while wearing wraparound shades, a gold chain and a flat-brim hat. He pulls the bike to a stop in front of an older woman and says, “Hey!”

He swings a backpack off his shoulder, and the camera shows the older woman looking concerned about what he’s going to pull out. It ends up being books.

“You got a copy of ‘The Five Love Languages’ in yet?” The librarian takes the books from his hand and shakes her head. “Shit,” he responds. “Alright, I’ll be back.”

The main cast includes Joaquín Cosio, Annie Gonzalez, Joseph Julian Soria and Carlos Santos.