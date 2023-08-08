Former GOP Official Puts 'Dangerous And Pathetic' Trump On Blast

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) called out Donald Trump on Monday night for his attorney’s efforts to spin the former president’s attempts to overturn the results of 2020 election and stay in power.

Attorney John Lauro said Trump’s 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding that he “find” the votes needed to overturn the election was just an “aspirational ask.”

Advertisement

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins played audio of the infamous call.

“Does that sound aspirational to you?” she asked Duncan, who held office from 2019 until earlier this year.

“It sounds dangerous and pathetic, in my opinion,” Duncan replied, saying he felt “embarrassment” when he first heard the audio of the phone call.

“I think Republicans, like many other people in Donald Trump’s past, are going to regret ever being associated with him,” he predicted, and urged the former president to quit the race for the good of both the party and the country.

Duncan said earlier in the day that he had been subpoenaed to testify before the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in Georgia.

Advertisement

A decision on charging Trump in that case ― which would be his fourth indictment, should it happen ― is expected later this month.

See more of Duncan’s conversation with Collins below: