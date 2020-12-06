Georgia Lt. Gov: No Special Session To Overturn Biden Win, Despite Trump's Efforts

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has no plans to call a special session of the state legislature to overturn Joe Biden’s election win, despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to convince him to do so, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Sunday.

In a phone call Saturday, Trump urged Kemp to call together the state’s legislators to appoint electors who would back the president in the Electoral College, instead of Biden, who won the state’s popular vote, The Washington Post reported.

“Calling the general assembly back in at this point would almost be along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem,” Duncan said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We’re certainly not going to move the goal posts at this point in the election.”

Asked to confirm that Kemp will not call a special session, Duncan said he “absolutely” believes the governor will not do so.

After Trump pressured Georgia's governor to help overturn Biden's win in the state, Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says the President "did not win the state of Georgia": "As the lieutenant governor and a Georgian, I'm proud that we can see that this election was fair" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/kxqFtRRGp2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 6, 2020

Kemp and Duncan, both Republicans who campaigned for Trump during the presidential race, have declared the election was fair and devoid of widespread fraud. Trump, however, has refused to concede the election and has repeatedly pushed false claims of widespread fraud and ballot-counting irregularities.

Trump has continued to attack Kemp after he certified Georgia’s election results on Nov. 20, stating he’s “ashamed” he ever endorsed the governor. During a campaign rally Saturday night, Trump peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the election, including falsely stating the process was “rigged.”

Duncan on Sunday praised Trump for championing Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at the rally ahead of Georgia’s Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. But the president’s “continuous fanning of the flames around misinformation” is “concerning,” Duncan said, adding that he fears Trump’s rhetoric could jeopardize the Republican incumbents’ chances of winning reelection.

“The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process; they’re only hurting it,” Duncan said. “I worry that we’re handing off a playbook to the Democrats for Jan. 5. And, certainly, I can’t think of a worse playbook to hand off over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats.”

Georgia’s closely watched Senate runoffs will determine whether Republicans or Democrats will control the Senate. Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock are set to face off Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in a debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club.