'90-Day Fiancé' Star Sentenced to 18 Years In Prison For Domestic Violence

A star of TLC’s popular reality TV franchise “90-Day Fiancé” has been sentenced to 18 years in prison — without the possibility of parole — for domestic violence.

Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted last year of domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping in 2019 of his partner then, according to a statement from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office in Tennessee.

He grabbed her by the neck, slammed her head against a wall several times, threw her to the ground and dragged her, officials said. He claimed in court that her injuries were self-inflicted.

Paschel starred with his new partner, Varya Malina, on Season 4 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” in 2020. Fans called in to report his history of violence and launched a petition to have him ejected.

He said on an Instagram post at the time that it was his “choice” to appear on the program, despite his “checkered past.”

The program each season follows six couples who have developed relationships online as they navigate the K-1 fiancé visa process. The visa allows an American citizen to petition for a foreign partner to enter the country. Once approved, the couple then has 90 days to marry — or else the partner must return to their home country.

Malina, who is from Russia, has stood by Paschel throughout the trial.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Malina said she was looking forward to an appeal of Paschel’s conviction.

“18 years? Alright, we passed the bottom, that means there’s only one way👆up! The grounds for the appeal became even stronger,” she wrote.