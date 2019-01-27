Geoffrey Owens Gets Special Moment During SAG Awards Opener, Shouts Out Trader Joe's

“I was really devastated, but it lasted ― the period of devastation was so short,” Owens said on a segment of “Good Morning America” after the coverage.

Owens told host Robin Roberts that he ”didn’t advertise” that he was working at Trader Joe’s because he “didn’t want the entertainment community to decide, ‘Well, he’s doing that. He’s not pursuing acting anymore.’ I felt like I had to be careful about that.”

He went on to say: “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better. It might have better benefits. It might look better on a resume or on paper. But, actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable. If we have a kind of a rethinking about that because of what’s happened to me, that would be great. No one should feel sorry for me, either from a positive or negative perspective. I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career ... I’m doing fine.”

After Owens talked publicly about his job at the food chain, rapper Nicki Minaj even pledged to give him $25,000 and called the actor a “legend” on her Queen Radio show.