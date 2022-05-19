It’s a Bush-ism for the ages.

Former President George W. Bush made a major slip-up when he detailed the “wholly unjustified” invasion of Iraq during a speech in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday.

Bush, who has dealt with his fair share of slip-ups over the years, made the error while referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and silencing of political opponents.

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said before correcting his error.

“I mean, of Ukraine... I’m 75.”

You can watch Bush’s major fumble below.

He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

The slip-up brings to mind the former president’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, a move by his administration to take away weapons of mass destruction he alleged were in the country.

United Nations inspectors later discovered no evidence of weapons of mass destruction existed in the country before the U.S. attack. Critics have extensively panned Bush over the attack in the nearly two decades since.

Bush’s error came during part of an event focused on election safety and the U.S. democracy at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.