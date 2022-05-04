George Carlin Nailed Conservative Hypocrisy On Abortion More Than 25 Years Ago

An old clip of George Carlin is gaining new life after this week’s reports from the Supreme Court on abortion.

In the footage from his 1996 HBO special, “Back In Town,” Carlin tears into the pro-life movement:

Advertisement

“Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to 9 months. After that, they don’t wanna know about you. They don’t wanna hear from you. No nothing! No neonatal care, no daycare, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re pre-born, you’re fine, if you’re preschool, you’re fucked.”

Carlin also said conservatives claim they’ll do anything for the unborn. But once the child is born? This gif says it all:

Carlin’s performance is being passed around on social media after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicates that Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned, paving the way for abortion to be outlawed in parts of the nation.

In the clip, Carlin says the pro-life movement isn’t pro-life at all.

Advertisement

“They’re anti-woman, simple as it gets,” he said. “They believe a woman’s primary role is to function as a broodmare for the state.”