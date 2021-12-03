George Clooney Explains Why He Turned Down $35 Million For A Day’s Work

Actor George Clooney turned down $35 million for a single day’s work so he could sleep at night.

Clooney, director of the upcoming movie “The Tender Bar,” said he rejected a multi-million-dollar paycheck for a foreign airline commercial after talking it over with his wife, the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Advertisement

The couple “decided it’s not worth it,” he told The Guardian in a lengthy interview published Friday.

“It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times,” explained Clooney. “And so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

Clooney did not name the country or the airline.

The Oscar winner’s stance should come as no surprise. He’s used his platform to promote and call out various issues, from racism and former President Donald Trump to anti-maskers and the kingdom of Brunei.

Advertisement