George Clooney Reveals Brad Pitt Bedroom Shrine In Cheeky Charity Ad

George Clooney celebrated a milestone birthday with an open invitation for fans to hang out with him at his Italian villa.

The Oscar-winning “Syriana” star, who turned 60 on Thursday, teamed up with fundraising company Omaze to announce a charity contest on behalf of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. The winner will be flown to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic with the actor and his wife, Amal.

To promote the contest, the actor released a parody interview with his newfound “best friend,” Byron, whom he apparently moved in with after a chance Craigslist meeting. The clip’s biggest “revelation” is Clooney’s bedroom shrine to his “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star, Brad Pitt.

At one point, Clooney hugs a pillow emblazoned with Pitt’s face, telling Bryon, “Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out. No way, man.”

Catch the full ad below.

Of course, the ad is meant to be good fun for fans of both actors, who also shared the screen in “Burn After Reading” and have enjoyed one of Hollywood’s most enduring bromances. The video concludes with Clooney and Bryon offering, um, somewhat different recollections of their experience as roommates.

“We laughed, we learned, we lived,” Clooney quips. “If you want to have even half as much fun as Bryon and me, this is your chance.”

These days, the actor is spending most of his time behind the camera. He recently wrapped filming on the movie adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s “The Tinder Bar,” starring Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.

As for turning 60, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight last month, “Listen, I’m not thrilled with it, but it’s better than dead, so I’ll take it.”

“The older you get, the lower your bar gets,” he added.