George Clooney Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair With A Flowbee, Reporter Loses It

Many people recently learned how to cut their own hair in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. But George Clooney? He revealed this weekend that he’s been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years.

“The Midnight Sky” director and actor told CBS “Sunday Morning” that he uses a vacuum suction device, an infomercial product called the Flowbee, to help manage his own flow.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” the 59-year-old said matter-of-factly. “My hair’s really like straw, you know, and so it’s easy to cut ― can’t really make too many mistakes.”

“So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee,” Clooney added, as correspondent Tracy Smith couldn’t help herself from chiming in.

“You did not!” Smith exclaimed. “The infomercial?”

The interview then cut away to show a clip of the Flowbee’s infomercial, which showed how the product worked.

“It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers,” Clooney continued, with a huge grin on his face. “Yeah ― I still have it.”

“Stop it. You don’t use it?” Smith said, still in a state of shock.

“My haircuts take literally 2 minutes,” he said, miming how he moves his head when he uses the Flowbee device.

“Is this Flowbee?” Smith said, pointing to Clooney’s current haircut.

“Yeah, it’s Flowbee,” the entertainer said, grinning and laughing. “Listen, man, it works!”

“That is awesome,” the correspondent added at the end of the clip.

Though Clooney didn’t specify which Flowbee device he owns, the products look something like this:

Flowbee Flowbee, used by George Clooney himself.

It’s the kind of glowing marketing most products only dream about.

Flowbee reposted Clooney’s interview on its Facebook page Sunday, writing “‘Listen man it works!’ That’s verbatim from Clooney himself... #flowbeeforlife .”

Others on social media were similarly enthused with the actor’s haircut revelation, but some also wondered if it was a prank:

