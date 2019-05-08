George Clooney is done with the “rampant dumbfuckery” of people, like President Donald Trump, who question scientific research and spread disinformation on issues like climate change and vaccinations.

The movie star called for people to counter the “epidemic of dumb fuck idiots” (including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News host Tucker Carlson) who spread scientific disinformation in a parody public service announcement on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Clooney noted how science had given “unprecedented knowledge of the natural world from subatomic particles to the majesty of space.”

But “rampant dumbfuckery” now threatens “our health, our security and now our planet,” he added. Clooney did offer a comedic way to “win the war against dumbfuckiness,” however.