George Clooney Shares Which 'ER' Co-Stars He's Still 'Really Good Friends' With

It’s been 23 years since George Clooney hung up his “ER” scrubs, but the actor says many of the friendships forged on the set of the NBC medical drama remain intact.

Appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last week, Clooney said he remains grateful for the bond he formed with co-stars Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Julianna Marguiles while appearing on “ER” for the show’s first five seasons, from 1994 to 1999.

“I had Tony Edwards at the house in Italy three weeks ago — he and [his wife] Mare [Winningham] came,” Clooney said. He noted that he’s still “really close” with Wyle and Marguiles.

“They’re really good friends,” he continued. “And so I feel that [show] was a job of a lifetime. And it changed my career.”

Clooney made his television acting debut with a small role in the NBC miniseries “Centennial” in 1978. Throughout the 1980s, he made memorable guest appearances on several hit sitcoms, including “The Golden Girls” and “The Facts of Life.” In 1990, he starred in the short-lived ABC drama, “Sunset Beat.”

Still, he wasn’t a household name when he landed the role of Dr. Doug Jones on “ER,” which debuted in 1994. Created by Michael Crichton, the series was an instant smash and nabbed Clooney two Emmy nominations.

From left: "ER" stars George Clooney, Anthony Edwards and Noah Wyle in 1996. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

By 1996, however, Clooney made the leap into feature films with a breakthrough role in “From Dusk till Dawn.” His meteoritic success streak continued with performances in 2000’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven.” In 2006, he won an Oscar for his performance in “Syriana.”