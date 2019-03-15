George Clooney sang praises about his close friends, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after attending a charity gala hosted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The actor and director called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a “really wonderful, loving couple,” in an interview with ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” on Friday.

He also doubled down on claims that the former “Suits” actress, who he called “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman,” has been vilified by the press ― and why he chooses to defend her.

“I think it’s a little unfair at times when ― I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing,” he said. “And it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life.”

Clooney added, “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind.”

Clooney also spoke about the night he spent at Buckingham Palace with his wife Amal and joked about Prince Charles’ behavior at the event.

“Charles got really crazy and started dancing on the tables,” Clooney said. “I was surprised to see that. He had such good dance moves. Sir Tom Jones sang which was fun.” The actor added, “It was actually a really great night.”

KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx Amal and George Clooney attend a dinner to celebrate The Prince's Trust, hosted by Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace on March 12 in London.

The actor has spoken out before about the press’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, ominously comparing the media swarm around her to that of Princess Diana’s.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant, and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself,” Clooney said in an interview with Australia’s Who Magazine in February.

“We’ve seen how that ends,” the actor added.

IAN WEST via Getty Images Amal and George Clooney pose together on the day of the royal wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19.

The Clooneys are verifiable besties with Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family at this point.

The international human rights lawyer and actor attended the royal wedding on May 19 of last year. Amal even helped plan the former “Suits” actresses’ recent, star-studded baby shower in New York City last month.

Adrian Edwards via Getty Images Amal Clooney making her way to Meghan Markle’s baby shower in the snow in New York City, Feb. 20.