George Clooney Warns Ominously That Meghan Markle Is Like Princess Diana

George Clooney blasted what he described as “irresponsible” treatment of the Duchess of Sussex and warned that the consequences could be serious. Much of his ire seemed to be directed at journalists.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he told Australia’s Who Magazine on Tuesday. “She’s been pursued and vilified.”

The actor, who attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry with his wife, Amal Clooney, added, “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

Striking an ominous tone, the “Catch-22” star said, “We’ve seen how that ends.” Clooney was presumably referring to Princess Diana’s death in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in 1997.

Other defenders of Meghan have recently highlighted the rash of stories that nit-pick her public appearances, tell tales about her alleged misbehavior within the royal family and report on the ongoing efforts of her father and sister to badmouth her.

Luxembourg’s Princess Tessy tweeted earlier about online attacks against Meghan: “Stay Kind!!! it’s the new cool! She does not deserve that.” Last week an anonymous band of the royal’s friends urged an end to “global bullying” of the duchess.

Clooney specifically slammed media reports that revealed the contents of a letter Meghan had written to her estranged father. (Thomas Markle shared the message with the Daily Mail.) Meghan told her dad that he was “turning a blind eye to the pain” he was causing her.