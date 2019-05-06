Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

These Vintage George Clooney Photos Are A Must-See

Remember when the Oscar winner had Fabio-length hair?

George Clooney’s face hasn’t changed much since he started acting in the 1980s. His hair is a different story.

From a mullet, like the one he sported on “The Facts of Life,” to a buzzcut, the Oscar winner has tried almost every hairstyle in the book. He has even had Fabio-length hair that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Pantene Pro-V commercial.

George Clooney with his glossy curls.
Along with his hair changes, Clooney has gone through some style transitions. Today we’re used to seeing him in crisply tailored suits, but in the late ’80s and early ’90s, he opted for baggier silhouettes and some grunge-era plaid. And can we just take a minute to appreciate the (very) fat tie he wore to host “Saturday Night Live” in 1995? Classic.

On May 6, Clooney will celebrate his 58th birthday, so we’re taking a look back at some priceless vintage photos of the star. You’re welcome.

1985
NBC via Getty Images
Left to right: Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, Kim Fields and George Clooney on the set of "The Facts of Life."
1985
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Clooney poses for a portrait session in Los Angeles.
Circa 1985
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney, in character as George Burnett from "The Facts of Life."
Circa 1985
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney, in character as George Burnett.
Circa 1985
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney, in character as George Burnett.
1986
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The actor attends the Amnesty International 25th anniversary event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.
1986
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney as Major Biff Woods in the movie "Combat High."
1986
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney as Major Biff Woods in "Combat High."
1988
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Clooney in a scene from "Roseanne."
1989
ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images
Clooney in another scene from "Roseanne."
1989
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Clooney attends a celebrity baseball game.
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Clooney attends the "Stars Shoot the Hoop" celebrity basketball game to benefit the Special Olympics on June 24 at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
1990
Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
Clooney promoting the film "Red Surf" in Los Angeles.
1992
Harry Langdon via Getty Images
The actor poses for a portrait session on March 2 in Los Angeles.
1994
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross, with guest star (and aunt) Rosemary Clooney on "E.R."
1994
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross.
1995
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue on Feb. 25.
1995
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Clooney and Jason Patric during the opening night party at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas.
1995
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Clooney attends the 6th annual Fire and Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program at the Barney's NY store in Beverly Hills.
Circa 1995
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The actor at an event.
1998
NBC via Getty Images
Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross.
