These Vintage George Clooney Photos Are A Must-See

George Clooney’s face hasn’t changed much since he started acting in the 1980s. His hair is a different story.

From a mullet, like the one he sported on “The Facts of Life,” to a buzzcut, the Oscar winner has tried almost every hairstyle in the book. He has even had Fabio-length hair that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a Pantene Pro-V commercial.

Jim Smeal via Getty Images George Clooney with his glossy curls.

Along with his hair changes, Clooney has gone through some style transitions. Today we’re used to seeing him in crisply tailored suits, but in the late ’80s and early ’90s, he opted for baggier silhouettes and some grunge-era plaid. And can we just take a minute to appreciate the (very) fat tie he wore to host “Saturday Night Live” in 1995? Classic.

On May 6, Clooney will celebrate his 58th birthday, so we’re taking a look back at some priceless vintage photos of the star. You’re welcome.