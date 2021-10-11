George Clooney Brilliantly Breaks Down Why He Won't Run For Office

George Clooney says politics aren’t in his future ― and he’s got a totally relatable reason why. (Watch the video below.)

While fellow Hollywood leading men Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Matthew McConaughey have flirted with the idea of running for office, Clooney was asked by BBC talk show host Andrew Marr if he was thinking about it.

Advertisement

“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” Clooney said in an interview that aired Sunday.

The Oscar winner said he wanted to play basketball and do the other things he loves while he still can.

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife ... and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years,” he explained.

“But In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number,” Clooney continued. “Doesn’t matter how much you work out, doesn’t matter what you eat. You’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Advertisement

“The Tender Bar” director isn’t afraid to comment on politics, however. Earlier in the chat, he said former President Donald Trump “would remain a factor for a while.”

“There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and it’s going to take time,” he said.

Clooney also recalled an earlier Trump who was “just this knucklehead.”

“I knew him before he was a president,” Clooney said. “He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”

Advertisement

Trump, of course, is one of the many entertainment industry figures who made the jump to politics.