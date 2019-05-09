George Clooney Sets The Record Straight On Royal Baby Godfather Rumors

Is George Clooney in line to be godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor?

Well, Clooney on Wednesday sadly scotched speculation about possible impending regal duties.

IAN WEST via Getty Images Amal and George Clooney attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in England last year.

“Everybody loves their rumors,” Clooney told “Extra” at the premiere of his new Hulu miniseries “Catch-22.”

Clooney, whose twins turn 2 next month, continued:

No. It’s not true. You don’t want me to be a godparent of anybody. I’m barely a parent at this point, it’s so hard. It’s frightening.

Clooney shares a birthday (he turned 58 on Monday) with the newest member of the British royal family.

He lightheartedly described it as “kind of irritating if you think about it.”

“Cause I’ve already had to split it with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud and now this comes in,” Clooney added. “I’m moving down the line very quickly.”