George Clooney Blasts Trump During Question On His 2024 Presidential Prospects

Actor George Clooney blasted former President Donald Trump and reflected on “who he was” in the ’00s during an interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace that aired on Friday.

Clooney, who called Trump a “knucklehead” last year, told Wallace that he had Trump’s phone number in his “phone book” and recalled interacting with the former president in the ’00s.

“He was the guy that came to the bars and asked me about which cocktail waitress was single, you know, that’s who he was,” Clooney said.

The actor also reflected on the possibility of a face-off between President Joe Biden and Trump in the 2024 election, later adding that part of him says that a “guy” like Trump shouldn’t be president. He was wrong for his initial belief in his potential to become president, Clooney said.

“And our democracy, I believe, paid a price certainly around the world,” Clooney said. “And I worry about the possibility. I don’t think it’s as good as some people are afraid but I do worry about it. I think we’re in a time where we need some interesting candidates all around the board.”

You can watch more of the actor’s remarks below.

WATCH: George Clooney Torpedoes Trump in Chris Wallace Interview - Used To See Him At Parties Trying To Bag Cocktail Waitresses https://t.co/pEMgv7PZQI via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/i6z28v3t7I — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) October 15, 2022

The actor told Wallace that he doesn’t think a rematch is “as likely as people think” between Biden and Trump.

Biden told “60 Minutes” in September that he intends to run again for president in 2024, however, he added it “remains to be seen” whether another campaign is a “firm decision.”

Trump, too, has yet to make an official announcement on his 2024 plans, although he has teased the possibility of running for a second term.

During Wallace’s interview with Clooney, he also asked the actor how worried he is about American democracy.

Clooney addressed his worries, including a concern about the “coarsening of America” and the celebration of unkindness.

He weighed in on Republican-supported-efforts of sending migrants to regions like Martha’s Vineyard, labelling the moves as “the new joke” and “the new cruelty.”

“I look at where we are in this sort of coarsening of our discourse and I find it to be worrying,” Clooney said.