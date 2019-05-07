George Clooney Gushes About His Twins' Poo-Poo Prank And Smarts

George Clooney’s kids are such kidders.
Showing signs that they are following in the jokester footsteps of their pop, nearly-2-year-old twins Ella and Alexander are already pulling pranks, he said.
“They put, like, peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” the “Catch-22” star and director told “Today” on Tuesday. “They think that’s funny.”
The children are “not terrible twos,” he emphasized. “They laugh a lot.”
But the two are “completely different” and Ella apparently has the edge in authority. “My daughter’ll be, like, ‘Sit down’ ... and then he’ll sit down,” the 58-year-old said.
The “Hail, Caesar!” star and wife Amal Clooney welcomed the pair on June 6, 2017, and apparently the tots are learning quickly.
“I mean, they already can do all their ABCs in Italian and in English,” Clooney said. “I can’t do that in English.”
Is it any wonder that Clooney would gush about his kids? This is a man who once said: “All I know is that I am at last experiencing what most people in the world get to experience, which is the incredible amount of love you gain when you have two children you are responsible for.”