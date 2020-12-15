George Conway, the anti-Trump attorney husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Monday went after the outgoing president over his continued refusal to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 election.

After Joe Biden had earlier in the day secured enough Electoral College votes to officially succeed Donald Trump as the next president, Conway was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper what Trump’s silence on the news said to America.

It said “three things about the president,” replied Conway ― that he is “delusional,” running a scam on the American people and is malevolent.

“He’s seeking to undermine, if he can’t have the presidency, he doesn’t want anyone else to have the presidency undamaged and he’s seeking to undermine the next administration,” Conway continued.

Conway, a founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project group of Republicans disaffected by the Trump era, highlighted how the Trump campaign had on Monday filed a new lawsuit in New Mexico that challenged the result.

“It makes absolutely no sense to bring this lawsuit,” the attorney explained. “New Mexico has only five electoral votes and he’s down by 74. He lost New Mexico by 100,000 votes, 11%. And today, the electors of New Mexico and 49 other states cast their votes. No court is going to give relief at this point. The lawsuit is just a joke. It’s crazy.”

Cooper noted how “continuing the frivolous lawsuits” gave Trump cover to “the grift” of receiving donations from supporters who believe in his baseless conspiracy theories. So far, Trump has reportedly raised more than $200 million to fight the result and, because of the nature of the PAC to which they have been donated, usual strict political spending rules do not apply.

Trump “needs to convince himself and his supporters for his own psychological needs that he actually won the election,” said Conway. “That’s where you get back to the point where he’s delusional and he can’t see the truth from his own lies and fantasies.”

Check out the interview here:

“It says a lot about the President and less about the country,” George Conway says on Pres. Trump’s refusal to accept the election results. “It says three things about the President,” Conway says: that he’s delusional, running a scam on the American people and is malevolent. pic.twitter.com/z5PKGUVCiy — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 15, 2020