The conservative attorney, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Friday appeared to suggest that Trump’s fondness for telling untruths is actually more deep-seated.

He used a fish-themed tweet to explain:

I don’t really agree with this. Think of fish. Fish don’t swim because they think it’s fun; they swim because they’re fish. https://t.co/QLUYHqL7zM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 6, 2019

“Think of fish,” Conway wrote. “Fish don’t swim because they think it’s fun; they swim because they’re fish.”

The Washington Post reports that, as of Mar. 31, Trump had made 9,451 false or misleading claims since his inauguration. That is an average of 11+ lies for each of his 801 days in office.

Conway has, despite his wife’s position within the Trump White House, repeatedly used Twitter to criticize the president and question his mental health.

Trump finally fired back in March when he called Conway a “husband from hell” and a “stone cold LOSER.” The lawyer remains undeterred, however, as these recent tweets and retweets that are critical of the president prove:

OPINION | Trump’s mental condition seems to be getting worse: He should subject himself to a rigorous assessment



✏️ A forensic psychiatrist and editor of ‘The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.’https://t.co/hIAlN2TAJC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 5, 2019

perhaps his returns don’t exactly reflect “to each according to his needs”? ... just a wild guess https://t.co/onkACUWkEF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 6, 2019