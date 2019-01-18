Trump Campaign Manager Suggests George Conway Is A Bad Husband And Gets Owned

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, attempted to take George Conway to task on Wednesday for his repeated criticism of the president.

Parscale appeared to suggest on Twitter that the conservative attorney, whose wife Kellyanne Conway is one of Trump’s top White House aides, was a terrible spouse:

Think how bad of a husband you have to be to act this way. https://t.co/JfeVtjFwgN — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 17, 2019

Parscale’s post was in response to Conway calling Trump “a laughingstock” after Burger King mocked the president for his strange “hamberders” typo. But Parscale didn’t receive the kind of response he was likely hoping for:

Think how little sense of irony you have to have to write this tweet. — I am The Storm No Puppet You’re The Puppet 🌊🌊 (@RealPersister) January 17, 2019

A good husband who tells the truth — Existential Bunny (@hunnybun100) January 17, 2019

Which of Donald's affairs is this in reference to bb? — Brendan Roberts (@brobertslaw) January 17, 2019

Ask this woman about bad husbands, I think she wrote a book about it. pic.twitter.com/6RAKr2YN3J — April Snow (@april_s22) January 17, 2019

To act in an independent, reasonable, morally correct way?

Yeah, just imagine! — Daniel dePlantagenet (@dePlantagenet) January 17, 2019

Imagine how bad of a human being you have to be to manage Donald Trump's campaign. — Keith Riedell (@kariedell) January 17, 2019

Think how bad of a husband Trump is to act the way he does... #BeBest — ImperfectProduct (@ImperfProduct) January 17, 2019

Think of how bad a person you have to be to work for this President. — Um, no. (@exskinsflunkie) January 17, 2019

You should talk to @realDonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr about bad husbands. — Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders, etc. (@misctx) January 17, 2019

Think you should've thought twice before jumping in, this George guy is really good at this — Mary Anne O'Dwyer Korin☘ (@mairkor) January 17, 2019

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tried to similarly attack Conway last month. That also did not go over well.