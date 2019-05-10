George Conway: Trump Is Wrong Guy To Be Calling Anyone 'Creepy' Or 'Crazy'

George Conway has turned himself into a formidable critic of Donald Trump despite ― nah, probably because of — his marriage to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway.
Conway continued his criticism on Friday after the president tweeted out an early-morning insult to Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Conway ― who started calling Trump “Deranged Donald” last month ― suggested to the president that he’s the wrong person to say those things.
He quickly followed up with another pointed tweet:
Many Twitter users backed Conway up with supporting evidence.
Others just wanted to give credit where due.
