George Conway: Trump Is Wrong Guy To Be Calling Anyone 'Creepy' Or 'Crazy'

George Conway has turned himself into a formidable critic of Donald Trump despite ― nah, probably because of — his marriage to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Conway continued his criticism on Friday after the president tweeted out an early-morning insult to Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Conway ― who started calling Trump “Deranged Donald” last month ― suggested to the president that he’s the wrong person to say those things.

It comes poorly from the mouth of a man who paid $130K to a porn star, bragged on camera about grabbing you-know-what, and palled around with Jeffrey Epstein, to call anyone “Creepy.” RT if you agree! #DerangedDonald https://t.co/UU20g7FftU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 10, 2019

He quickly followed up with another pointed tweet:

And let’s not get into whether he has any business calling anyone “Crazy.” Good grief. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 10, 2019

Many Twitter users backed Conway up with supporting evidence.

I’m no expert, but I mean if the shoe fits... pic.twitter.com/tMexvLWnoB — 🦉Marie-Caroline🐈 (@NoWay7790) May 10, 2019

Let's not forget how LazyCrazyNarcissistCreepy Trump walked in on teen girls as they were dressing. https://t.co/9Z4IMt5WwH — Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) May 10, 2019