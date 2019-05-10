POLITICS

George Conway: Trump Is Wrong Guy To Be Calling Anyone 'Creepy' Or 'Crazy'

Kellyanne Conway's husband broke the news to Trump after the president insulted Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Twitter.

George Conway has turned himself into a formidable critic of Donald Trump despite ― nah, probably because of — his marriage to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Conway continued his criticism on Friday after the president tweeted out an early-morning insult to Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Conway ― who started calling Trump “Deranged Donald” last month ― suggested to the president that he’s the wrong person to say those things.

He quickly followed up with another pointed tweet:

Many Twitter users backed Conway up with supporting evidence.

Others just wanted to give credit where due.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Things Every Donald Trump Supporter Should Know
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump George Conway Twitter
CONVERSATIONS