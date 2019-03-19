Trump Campaign Manager Unleashes Twitter Attack On 'Jealous' George Conway

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager blames lawyer George Conway’s repeated attacks on the president on jealousy.

Brad Parscale late Monday said on Twitter that the conservative attorney “hurts” his wife, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, with his regular criticism of the president “because he is jealous of her success.”

We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn’t even know him! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) March 19, 2019

George Conway hasn’t responded to Parscale’s post.

Parscale’s comment followed Conway’s tweets on Sunday and Monday in which he again questioned the mental health of Trump, who spent the weekend ranting on Twitter about various topics, including the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and a “Saturday Night Live” rerun.

Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are. Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense. https://t.co/k9rAK3tGFT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

Agree with this, but would add that *all* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump’s mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet. https://t.co/OoxgLJpltE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2019

His condition is getting worse. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2019

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio, who wrote the 2016 book The Truth About Trump, said on Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight” that Conway raised “a valid point” questioning Trump’s ability to govern. He also explained to host Don Lemon how the lawyer could prove key to taking down Trump.

CNN analyst Ryan Lizza, meanwhile, told Lemon that he believed Conway actually introduced his wife to Trump, so Parscale’s tweeted claim that “POTUS doesn’t even know him” was false.

Check out the clip here:

Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio on Pres. Trump's latest tweetstorm: "This is a very troubled man."



"This President is being owned by a TV show and a deceased senator. This is something that Americans have never faced before. I think we are all right to be concerned about it." pic.twitter.com/EroUEXT2Ad — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 19, 2019

“No, I don’t share those concerns,” Kellyanne Conway told reporters Monday of her husband’s criticism of Trump’s mental health. She claimed not to have seen her husband’s posts.

“I have four kids and I was getting them out of the house this morning to talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all of,” she told CNN.