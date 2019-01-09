George Conway used Twitter to make it crystal clear how he felt about President Donald Trump’s televised Oval Office address on Tuesday night.
The lawyer and husband of senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway retweeted multiple posts that were critical of both Trump and his speech, in which the president repeated several lies about immigration.
Conway has become a vocal critic of Trump in recent months, despite his wife’s close working relationship with the commander in chief. He reshared posts calling the address “bloody...awful,” “underwhelming,” “terrible” and “a mess for everyone involved.”
