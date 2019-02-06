George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, has taken Donald Trump to task with a fact-check of the president’s false claims about illegal border crossings.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, ahead of his State of the Union address, that “tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border.”

“We will build a Human Wall if necessary,” he added. “If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!”

Conway hit back at his wife’s boss with figures released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency:

According to CBP, total southwest border apprehensions of illegal aliens in FY2017 was 303,916—the lowest since 1971. The figure went up to 396,579 in FY2018—but that’s still lower than the numbers for 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, ... https://t.co/xd8CIfWghq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 5, 2019

Conway has become a vocal critic of Trump and his administration in recent months, despite his wife’s senior position within the White House and regular stumping for the president on television.

He did not tweet directly about Trump’s State of the Union speech to the joint session of Congress, but did throw shade at POTUS with these retweets:

Pres. Trump, tonight:

“This is a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier.”



Pres. Trump, Jan 29:

“Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!” — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) February 6, 2019

I'd call this Trump's biggest lie of the speech so far. It's not an exaggeration or an outdated stat or hyperbolic rhetoric - it's the president, joined by Texas's Republican attorney general, just making something up. https://t.co/7VwL5jAgUb — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 6, 2019

Fact-checking Trump: By any available measure, there is no new security crisis at the border https://t.co/ZVgZGMDaZB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 6, 2019

My biggest takeaway: Trump’s linkage between investigations and war/peace. That is some seriously banana republic shit. — Kelly Magsamen (@kellymagsamen) February 6, 2019

9:33 pm 'large caravans are on the march to the United States' ...

interesting how these caravans seem to be invading the US right on schedule for midterm elections and State of the Union speeches — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 6, 2019

What Was Missing From Trump's State of the Union? America's $1 Trillion Deficit https://t.co/AkvHIH2jfq — reason (@reason) February 6, 2019