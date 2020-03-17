George Conway Nails Fox News For Its Terrible Coronavirus Coverage With ‘1984’ Quote

Conservative attorney George Conway highlighted Fox News’ shift in tone on the coronavirus pandemic with lines from George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984.”
Personalities on the widely watched conservative network have in recent days begun to acknowledge the severity of the crisis, having previously used it to attack Democrats and the media.
Only last week, primetime anchor Sean Hannity claimed Donald Trump’s alleged foes were “weaponizing” its spread “to bludgeon” him.
Conway, who is a fierce critic of the president despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s senior position within the administration, shared a Washington Post article detailing the apparent about-turn of Trump’s favorite network:
“He accepted everything. The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia,” tweeted Conway, referencing Orwell’s 1949 classic.
Many agreed with the lawyer’s assessment: