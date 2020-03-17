George Conway Nails Fox News For Its Terrible Coronavirus Coverage With ‘1984’ Quote

Conservative attorney George Conway highlighted Fox News’ shift in tone on the coronavirus pandemic with lines from George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984.”

Personalities on the widely watched conservative network have in recent days begun to acknowledge the severity of the crisis, having previously used it to attack Democrats and the media.

Only last week, primetime anchor Sean Hannity claimed Donald Trump’s alleged foes were “weaponizing” its spread “to bludgeon” him.

Conway, who is a fierce critic of the president despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s senior position within the administration, shared a Washington Post article detailing the apparent about-turn of Trump’s favorite network:

“He accepted everything. The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.” https://t.co/Fm70C6ecHf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 16, 2020

“He accepted everything. The past was alterable. The past never had been altered. Oceania was at war with Eastasia. Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia,” tweeted Conway, referencing Orwell’s 1949 classic.

Many agreed with the lawyer’s assessment:

Less than a week ago, #Hannity was still calling it a "hoax". pic.twitter.com/k7iZA1hbwZ — Sargasm (@EyHol) March 16, 2020

I just re-read 1984 (Brave New World is next up) and it is eerily accurate... Newspeak is everywhere in this administration — Engine Doctor Andrea (@ProfessorStrz) March 16, 2020

Every single day something else hapoens which reminds me that Trump and Big Brother are indistinguishable. — Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) March 17, 2020