George Conway is conducting his own poll on President Donald Trump’s credibility.

The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway (herself a former pollster), on Wednesday asked his 344,000 Twitter followers to vote for who they believed had more credibility: the president or the New York Times.

In light of this tweet, let’s pose the question ... https://t.co/goPgQplzRW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 20, 2019

Please vote. And then please retweet (often).



Who has more credibility? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 20, 2019