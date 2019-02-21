POLITICS

George Conway Conducts Donald Trump Credibility Poll, And Trump Is Losing

The conservative attorney appears to be taking a leaf from his wife Kellyanne Conway's book with the survey on her boss.

George Conway is conducting his own poll on President Donald Trump’s credibility.

The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway (herself a former pollster), on Wednesday asked his 344,000 Twitter followers to vote for who they believed had more credibility: the president or the New York Times.

It followed Trump calling the Times “a true enemy of the people” over a story detailing his alleged “two-year war on the investigations encircling him.”

As of early Thursday morning, more than 150,000 votes had been cast in Conway’s poll. And the overwhelming majority of respondents — 93 percent — believed the Times was more credible. Voting ends in two days’ time.

