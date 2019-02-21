George Conway is conducting his own poll on President Donald Trump’s credibility.
The conservative attorney, who is married to top White House aide Kellyanne Conway (herself a former pollster), on Wednesday asked his 344,000 Twitter followers to vote for who they believed had more credibility: the president or the New York Times.
It followed Trump calling the Times “a true enemy of the people” over a story detailing his alleged “two-year war on the investigations encircling him.”
As of early Thursday morning, more than 150,000 votes had been cast in Conway’s poll. And the overwhelming majority of respondents — 93 percent — believed the Times was more credible. Voting ends in two days’ time.