This is one “honor” President Donald Trump likely won’t be boasting about.

George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, returned to bashing Trump on Tuesday and Wednesday as he repeatedly tweeted the hashtag #SummaCumLiar.

It was in response to reports that Trump had tried to bury his school records during former President Barack Obama’s time in office and the 2016 election campaign.

“I will concede him this,” wrote Conway. “Wherever he goes and whatever he does, Trump will always be summa cum liar.”

