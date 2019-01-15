POLITICS

George Conway Finds Yet Another Way To Call Out Donald Trump's Lies

The husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway continues to attack Trump on Twitter.

George Conway, the husband of top White House aide Kellyanne Conway, continued to bash President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday.

The conservative attorney tweeted:

Conway was responding to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s tweet:

In recent months, Conway has become an outspoken and vocal critic of the Trump administration that his wife so often defends on television. He also retweeted a slew of posts that were critical of Trump:

On Friday, Conway took Trump to task over the ongoing partial government shutdown:

