Conservative attorney George Conway explained why he thinks it would be “kind of fitting” if Donald Trump goes to jail for mishandling classified documents after he left the White House.

“Of all the things that this man has done, eight decades of lying and cheating and stealing, this documents case is probably the easiest, shortest, simplest and yet carries the most severe likely penalties of any of the cases, any of the legal issues that he’s ever faced,” Conway said on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Conway acknowledged how some people think Trump deserves to be imprisoned for his actions before and after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection “and I kind of agree with that.”

“But for this man, who is basically a nihilistic moron, for him to go to jail, potentially, for a long time … for something so stupid and pointless and silly and useless as keeping these documents, is actually kind of fitting,” he added.

Conway’s comments came after Trump’s lawyers met with federal prosecutors amid reports the investigation is close to its conclusion.

Trump himself this week appeared to suggest he’d soon be charged in the case, which is just one of multiple legal minefields he is currently facing.

Conway for years has criticized the former president, even though he was married to key Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. The couple announced their split in March.