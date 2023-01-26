Conservative attorney George Conway on Wednesday highlighted the “huge difference” between the discoveries of classified materials in the possession of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence on the one hand and former President Donald Trump on the other.

“We wouldn’t be talking about any of these cases if Donald Trump had not obstructed justice and basically jerked around the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice for a year and a half,” Conway told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“This just wouldn’t have been significant on people’s radar screens,” added the husband of former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway, a fierce critic of Trump, acknowledged the significance of the discoveries in all the cases.

“But the fact is, because Trump pushed it so far by stonewalling justice, and refusing to produce all the documents when requested, and then lying about it through his lawyers, we now have a situation where everybody who has classified documents who shouldn’t have is going to get a lot more scrutiny than they otherwise would have had if they turned them right over,” he said.

“It’s like the shoe bomber,” Conway suggested, referencing British terrorist Richard Reid who in 2001 attempted to blow up an American Airlines passenger flight from Paris to Miami with explosives that he’d hidden in his shoes.

“One guy who tried to light his shoe as an explosive, and now all of us have to take our shoes off at the airport,” he added.