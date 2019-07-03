Attorney George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, thinks he knows how to trigger President Donald Trump’s “final meltdown.”

And he shared the tactic to Twitter on Tuesday with the hope that whoever ends up as the Democratic presidential nominee uses it to defeat Trump in the 2020 election.

Conway shared the tip in response to another tweeter, who suggested prominent Democrats “should be poking” at Trump’s insecurities “every single day.”

Conway agreed, and said “the opposing nominee’s campaign should consult a team of psychologists and psychiatrists to figure out how to do precisely this. It shouldn’t be hard to trigger the final meltdown.”

Check out the exchange here:

As I’ve said previously, the opposing nominee’s campaign should consult with a team of psychologists and psychiatrists to figure out how to do precisely this. It shouldn’t be too hard to trigger the final meltdown. https://t.co/EaAzGFoCef — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 2, 2019

Kellyanne Conway maintains a lofty position in the Trump administration and regularly goes into bat for the president on cable television.

Her husband, however, has been a persistent thorn in Trump’s side. George Conway has feuded with Trump online. Last month, he urged Republicans to take a new allegation of rape that advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leveled against the president seriously. Trump denies the accusation.