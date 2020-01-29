POLITICS

George Conway Taunts Donald Trump With A Long List Of His Geopolitical Gaffes

Kellyanne Conway's husband highlighted Trump's many, many mistakes in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Conservative attorney George Conway used a lengthy Twitter thread to mock President Donald Trump over his many, many geopolitical gaffes.

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ― who despite his wife’s role has become a staunch critic of the Trump White House ― on Tuesday tweeted 20 examples of Trump’s mistakes, from calling countries by the wrong name to making errors about where they are located.

“A thread for those who think @realDonaldTrump could find Ukraine on a marked map,” began Conway, who is leading The Lincoln Project campaign that aims to ensure Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

Check out the rest of the thread here:

